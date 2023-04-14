'Ready as he’ll ever be': Harris poised to grab Test chance

Victorian coach Chris Rogers believes Marcus Harris is "as ready he’s ever going to be" to grasp his next opportunity at international level after the opener was earmarked to be in pole position for a Test recall.

Harris was last week included in Cricket Australia's men's contract list for 2023-24 with national selection chair George Bailey suggesting he was their preferred option with Tests in England, New Zealand and at home against Pakistan and the West Indies over the next 12 months.

The left-hander averages 25.29 from 14 matches across at least three periods in Australia's Test side but has averaged 51.23 in county cricket with seven centuries since the last Ashes tour in 2019.

He was part of the squad during the recent home summer against the West Indies and South Africa but was left out of the touring party for the Border Gavaskar series in India.

The 30-year-old's last Test appearance came at the SCG in the 2021-22 Ashes where Usman Khawaja reignited his Australian career with twin hundreds, forcing selectors to omit Harris for fifth Test in Hobart when player of the series Travis Head returned from Covid.

On a recent episode of the Vic State Cricket Podcast, Harris – who scored 76 in the first innings at the MCG in the match prior to his most recent Test – revealed he was finally starting to feel like he belonged at international level before being dropped in January 2022.

"I've been in and out a few times and that's why I was a bit disappointed last time when I got left out after the Sydney Test – no issues with the selection – but I was just starting to feel confident in myself," he said. "And my mum, who knows nothing about cricket, she said: 'That's the first time I've even seen in your face you looked like you were confident, knew what you were doing and started to look that you felt like you belonged'.

"So that was disappointing that I couldn't quite nail it down in Sydney to be able to keep my spot in the team.

"But I feel like from every disappointment and time I've been dropped that it just drives me and fuels me to want to get better and hopefully propels me for whenever my next opportunity comes."

Rogers, who re-signed as Victorian men's head coach for another two years on Wednesday, said Harris's previous experiences at Test level would hold him in good stead for his next opportunity.

"Certainly with Marcus, you've got a battle-hardened guy who's gone through those tough moments in Test cricket and come out the back end," Rogers said on SEN radio.

"So you'd like to think that when he gets back in, he's going to have a bit more success.

"From our point of view, the runs he got this year were a lot of times in really challenging conditions and in first innings as well when the bowlers really had the upper hand.

"That was the thing that stood out, that's not always easy to do. He really led from the front in a lot of games that we played and set us up, so I think he's much better placed, he's a much more mature man now as well when it comes to these opportunities so I'd love to see him get another opportunity.

"He knows there's going to be some unbelievable challenges if that comes, particularly from bowlers who will come around the wicket and try and swing the ball away from him.

"So he's got his work cut out but he's been working hard at that as well."

Harris started his push for selection in this year's Ashes series in England in fine form last week with a superb 148 and 59 against Glamorgan after returning to Gloucestershire for a second straight county season.

He revealed he wasn't expecting to be included in CA's annual contract list, receiving the surprising text message from Bailey at 2.30am after arriving in the UK.

"It was a nice thing to get but it doesn't guarantee anything going forward," he said on RSN radio on Tuesday.

"Three years ago when I came over here to play for Leicester my goal was aiming towards the Ashes this year but also just to get some cricket under my belt in the UK.

"Last time I came over to the Ashes in 2019 I'd never played over here at a professional level and it was probably a bit of a shock to the system.

"So if I'm fortunate enough to get picked in the series this year, at least in the squad, I'll have three seasons of county cricket under my belt to help myself be best prepared."

2023 Qantas Ashes Tour of the UK

First Test: Friday June 16-Tuesday June 20, Edgbaston

Second Test: Wednesday June 28-Sunday July 2, Lord’s

Third Test: Thursday July 6-Monday July 10, Headingley

Fourth Test: Wednesday July 19-Sunday July 23, Old Trafford

Fifth Test: Thursday July 27-Monday 31, The Oval