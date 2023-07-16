Harris ready to make impact if called upon

Australia's backup opener Marcus Harris is hoping to replicate Mitch Marsh's instant impact if called upon for either of the remaining two Ashes Tests.

Marsh was selected for the third Test in Leeds after Cameron Green's minor hamstring complaint, and blasted a run-a-ball 118 on day one before picking up handy wickets throughout the match.

The West Australian allrounder showed no signs of rust, despite having not played a first-class match since early March and his most recent competitive match coming in the Indian Premier League two months ago.

It gives hope to Harris, whose last outing in first-class cricket was in mid-May, where he struck 122no for Gloucestershire against Durham.

Only the fifth time this century that a Gloucestershire player has carried their bat Marcus Harris put up a fabulous fight with 122* in defeat to Durham#LVCountyChamp pic.twitter.com/t2OxGjGnpp — LV= Insurance County Championship (@CountyChamp) May 22, 2023

The opener is unperturbed by the complete absence of tour matches for Australia in between Tests and believes the standard of Australia's training is good enough to prepare for the Ashes battle.

The schedule provides quite the contrast to the 2019 tour, of which Harris was also a part, where Australia played three-day matches against Worcestershire (after the first Test) and against Derbyshire (after the third Test) in between Test matches.

"The last tour (2019) felt very encompassing, (with) all the cricket all the time, we didn't get any time off at all," Harris told reporters at Sale Cricket Club, where he partook in an optional training session on Friday morning.

"As a group we are going to benefit from having a week or 10 days off. It's nice to be able to get away from it.

"The training we can do now with how big the squad is as a collective … is as good, if not better, than playing a game of cricket.

"All you can do is prepare the best you can. Like we saw with Mitch (Marsh) last game, you never know when your chance will come up.

"If I am called upon, I am ready to go."

Marcus Harris chats with skipper Pat Cummins prior to the first Ashes Test at Edgbaston // Getty

Harris has been in the United Kingdom for over three months now, after arriving in April to start the County Championship season.

The left hander played five matches, scoring 457 runs at an average of 57.12 with two centuries, before joining the Australian squad ahead of the World Test Championship final.

As a result, Harris saw the 10-day break between the Leeds and Manchester Tests as an opportunity to refresh and recharge, rather than more time in the middle.

While fellow touring party member Michael Neser left the squad to play for his county side Glamorgan during the week (where he hit a career-best 176no) Harris opted against heading back to Gloucestershire.

"I got given the option," Harris said when asked whether he weighed up playing county cricket in the gap.

"I thought it would be good to have a couple of days off and get away from cricket altogether. I’ve been here since April 1, so it’s been a pretty long tour."

Harris' method of unwinding was a quick trip to northern Scotland, where along with a few other members of the Australian squad, he played a few rounds of golf including at the exclusive Carnegie Club, north of Inverness.

The Ashes series four years ago was a tough campaign for the Western Australia-turned-Victorian opener, who played three of the five Tests.

He scored 58 in six innings, falling to Stuart Broad on three occasions.

But with three impressive seasons in the County Championship under his belt, bringing him eight first-class hundreds in English conditions, Harris feels he is in a much better position to succeed in the cauldron of an away Ashes.

"That series taught me a lot in 2019," Harris said.

"At the time it didn't seem good, but I have probably benefited from it in the long haul.

"(I'm) a bit more experienced, I've been exposed to a lot more conditions.

"Since then I have been to Pakistan, Sri Lanka and played three County seasons here.

"I am in a good place mentally and with life. Whenever it comes up, I'll be ready to go."

2023 Qantas Ashes Tour of the UK

First Test: Australia won by two wickets

Second Test: Australia won by 43 runs

Third Test: England won by three wickets

Fourth Test: Wednesday July 19-Sunday July 23, Old Trafford

Fifth Test: Thursday July 27-Monday 31, The Oval

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis (wk), Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitch Marsh, Todd Murphy, Michael Neser, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith (vc), Mitchell Starc, David Warner

England squad: Ben Stokes (c), Moeen Ali, James Anderson, Jonny Bairstow, Stuart Broad, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Dan Lawrence, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root, Josh Tongue, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood