Men's Ashes 2023

Harris ready to make impact if called upon

After more than three months in the UK, opener Marcus Harris is ‘ready to go’ if Australia's selectors call upon him this Ashes series

Josh Schonafinger in Manchester

16 July 2023, 04:00 PM AEST

@joshschon

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2023 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo