KFC BBL|09

'Out of line': Record-breaking Stoinis addresses BBL slur

Melbourne Stars record breaker Marcus Stoinis expresses regret for his personal abuse of Kane Richardson as he looks to move on from the incident with good deeds on the field

Louis Cameron at the MCG

13 January 2020, 08:23 AM AEST

@LouisDBCameron

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo