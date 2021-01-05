KFC BBL|10

Boost for Stars as Stoinis eyes imminent bowling return

After snapping a lean trot with the bat with a stunning 97, Stoinis signals he is close to a return with the ball

AAP

5 January 2021, 09:19 AM AEST

