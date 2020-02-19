England Lions Tour of Australia

Stoinis pulled from Aus A clash with shoulder injury

Western Australia unable to bowl after hurting shoulder in Sheffield Shield match forcing him to be ruled out of day-night clash with England Lions at the MCG

Dave Middleton

19 February 2020, 10:41 AM AEST

@Dave_Middleton

