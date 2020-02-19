Stoinis pulled from Aus A clash with shoulder injury

The Australia A side has been hit by a third withdrawal in as many days with Marcus Stoinis pulled from the game against the England Lions following a shoulder injury that will prevent the allrounder from bowling.

Stoinis' withdrawal follows that of paceman James Pattinson, who was ruled out with lower back and hip soreness, while Victoria batsman Will Pucovski remains sidelined as he recovers from concussion.

Stoinis injured his shoulder playing for Western Australia in their Marsh Sheffield Shield defeat to South Australia.

He will be rested from bowling until the injury settles, ruling him out of the Australia A side that faces the Lions in a first-class day-night match at the MCG from Saturday.

Queenslander Jack Wildermuth – who took five wickets in the Bulls' Shield win against Tasmania – replaces Stoinis in the side.

Stoinis, the KFC BBL Player of the Tournament, scored a fourth-innings half century on his first-class return for WA.

He had bowled 18 overs in South Australia's first innings, taking 1-56 while eight overs in the second innings returned 1-35.

It's understood Stoinis may still be selected as a batsman only for WA in their next Shield clash against Hobart that starts Monday.

Marcus Stoinis bowled 26 overs against South Australia // AAP

The addition of Wildermuth further depletes the Queensland squad that has already seen state captain Usman Khawaja and bowlers Michael Neser, Mark Steketee and Mitchell Swepson called up.

The Australia A squad of 12 – captained by NSW's Moises Henriques – includes five Queenslanders, with three from NSW (Henriques, Kurtis Patterson and Harry Conway), two from Victoria (Marcus Harris and Nic Madison) and one from WA (wicketkeeper Josh Inglis).

The England Lions side had a high-scoring draw with a Cricket Australia XI at Blundstone Arena in Hobart.

Resuming 144 runs behind the Lions' first innings total of 8-613 declared, Aussies Jack Edwards and Mitchell Perry took their ninth-wicket partnership to 89 to halve the deficit.

Perry finally became a rare scalp for the part-time off-breaks of Dom Sibley, caught by Craig Overton for 28, and the Lions wrapped up the innings two overs later.

Player-of-the-match Dan Lawrence took his third wicket of the innings, to add to his 190 runs from England's first innings, removing Edwards for 192 to end the CA XI innings on 546, some 67 runs behind the Lions' total.

With the game heading towards a draw, the Lions batsmen had 31 overs in the middle before the captains shook hands. Sibley fell early, unable to follow up on his first-innings century, with Zak Crawley and Keaton Jennings adding exactly 50 for the second wicket.

Sam Northeast, batting at four, hit an unbeaten 46 from 57 balls with Tom Abell not out on six when the draw was called.

Australia A Squad: Moises Henriques (c), Jackson Bird, Harry Conway, Marcus Harris, Josh Inglis (wk), Usman Khawaja (vc), Nic Maddinson, Michael Neser, Kurtis Patterson, Mark Steketee, Marcus Mitchell Swepson, Jack Wildermuth