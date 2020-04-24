ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020

Kapp still angry after mystery illness ended Cup dream

A viral infection sidelined South African star Marizanne Kapp for the World Cup semi-final and now she is searching for answers

Laura Jolly

24 April 2020, 03:18 PM AEST

@JollyLauz18

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo