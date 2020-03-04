Ill Kapp under cloud for semi-final

Proteas eye maiden victory over Australia in semi-final

South Africa spearhead Marizanne Kapp is in serious doubt for Thursday's T20 World Cup semi-final clash against Australia in Sydney.

Semi-finalists gear up despite ominous forecast

Kapp has battled a respiratory tract infection since the group stage, which caused her to miss the Proteas match against Thailand, play as a specialist batter against Pakistan and was set to miss Tuesday's game against West Indies before rain washed out play.

The 30-year-old was rested from training on Wednesday and a decision will be made on her availability on the morning of the match against hosts Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

It would be a huge blow to the Proteas' chances if Kapp, South Africa's No.3 batter and opening fast bowler, was unable to play.

South Africa skipper Dane van Niekerk said Kapp is "very important" to the Proteas but is confident her squad has the talent to cover the loss of the veteran allrounder.

QUICK SINGLE Molineux poised to replace Perry for semi-final

"Everyone around the room knows how important she is to our side," van Niekerk told reporters at the SCG on Wednesday.

"She's not only one of the best pace bowlers in the world, she's one of the best allrounders.

"At the end of the day it is a semi-final but a player's health is more important than a game.

"We are lucky enough to have 15 very talented cricketers here.

"Whatever decision is made I'm confident players will put up their hand and try and make sure she's not missed too much.

"Sune (Luus, South Africa's 24-year-old leg-spinner allrounder) has put up her hand many times in Marizanne's role with the batting so I'm not too worried, but hopefully she gets up in good spirits tomorrow so we can include her in the team."

Queens of clutch prepare for the big stage

Australia and South Africa have met only four times in T20 cricket, with the Proteas yet to record a win against the tournament hosts.

It is also just the second time South Africa have made the semi-finals of the Women's T20 World Cup following their 2014 appearance that ended in a nine-wicket loss to England in Bangladesh.

But van Nikerk is not looking at the past ahead of the clash with Australia.

"We said from the start of the World Cup this is the best chance South Africa has to win a World Cup," she said.

"We've got the best team here that we've picked in a very long time.

"It's a semi-final, anything can happen. We're going to focus on what we do well and forget about the records, it doesn't matter in a high-pressure game like tomorrow.

"Hopefully we can get one-up on them for the first time in forever."

Aussies confident Molineux could play role in semi-final

While the prospect of playing Australia in T20 cricket in Australia is very much uncharted waters, there is a sense of familiarity among the Proteas squad.

Eight of the 15 squad members have played in the Rebel WBBL, with van Niekerk and Kapp both long-term members of the Sydney Sixers, who are based out of the SCG.

Van Niekerk says that intimate knowledge of the iconic venue and its conditions will give her side a boost, and even thanked her opponents for affording her the chance to play domestic cricket in Australia.

QUICK SINGLE Why Perry is staying with Aussie squad

"We have fond memories here," she said. "We love playing at the SCG. It's our home away from home.

"I have to stay true to South Africa but (SCG) is my second favourite ground in the world.

"It's given us a lot of good memories with the Sixers. We understand the deck better than people who haven't played here and understand the ground.

"It helps in our favour.

"I thank Cricket Australia and the Sixers they've helped us a lot with a lot of inside information bringing us over for the Big Bash."

