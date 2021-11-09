'I was absolutely nowhere': How Kapp hit form in WBBL|07

Marizanne Kapp has offered a blunt assessment of her own form through the first half of the Weber WBBL season, declaring she was "absolutely nowhere".

The Perth Scorchers allrounder's comments came after she left the Hobart Hurricanes top-order in tatters on Sunday, taking 4-10 to pave the way to an emphatic win.

Prior to that display, Kapp had taken just four wickets across her first seven matches in orange, but had still managed to maintain an economy rate of 6.07.

The fiery South African quick is undoubtedly a tough marker of her own performances, but was pleased with Sunday's display that saw her capture the wickets of Rachel Priest, Naomi Stalenberg, Nicola Carey and Molly Strano, while a dropped catch denied her a fifth wicket.

"I was happy to finally contribute, I felt like the first (seven) games I was absolutely nowhere," Kapp said on Tuesday.

"So it was just nice to contribute to the team winning."

Kapp moved to the Scorchers this year after six seasons with Sydney Sixers.

The Sydney club had sought to shake up their approach to their international signings, seeking a powerful top-order batter and a left-arm spinner in place of Kapp and compatriot Dane van Niekerk, with the Scorchers then quick to pounce on the world's top-ranked ODI allrounder.

"To be honest, I was a bit nervous," Kapp said of her arrival at a new club.

"I don't really change teams too often and I felt like I had a point to prove.

"I think I just put a bit too much pressure on myself.

"Hopefully now all that is gone and I can keep on contributing."

The Scorchers sit third on the table with five games remaining, and are in a strong position to make finals for a third consecutive season despite mixed performances through the first half of the season.

Kapp is confident the Perth group can find consistency through the back end of the tournament, even with the loss of Sri Lanka captain Chamari Athapaththu, who will play her last game on Thursday before leaving to lead her country in the ICC ODI World Cup qualifying tournament in Zimbabwe.

"I feel like we've been playing good cricket in bits and pieces, we'll have a brilliant game and then fall away," she said.

"Now moving into the back end of the tournament hopefully everyone feels a bit more confident."

Athapaththu's departure could see Kapp called upon more regularly with the bat in the middle-order, and the 31-year-old hopes to improve on her season-best score of 18no – which also came against the Hurricanes on Sunday – when that moment comes.

"To be honest, I've had a few opportunities (with the bat), I've just not taken them," Kapp said.

"I was really disappointed with the first few games that I've played for the Scorchers.

"I've been hitting the ball really well, and I feel like the last game I played was just what I needed from a bowling and batting point of view and hopefully moving forward, I'll be a bit more consistent with the bat as well."