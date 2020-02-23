Time for players to put hands up: Boucher

South Africa coach Mark Boucher has given a veiled warning to his players that they need to "put their hands up" if they want to be part of the country's T20 World Cup squad in Australia in October and November.

With his team reeling after a record low score and record defeat in the first T20 international against Australia at the Wanderers Stadium on Friday, South Africa need to bounce back in the second of three matches in Port Elizabeth on Sunday to keep their series hopes alive.

The team were travelling on Saturday, which means there has not been time for a proper practice before Sunday's day match at St George's Park.

South Africa were bowled out for 89 and lost by 107 runs on Friday – their lowest T20I total and their worst defeat by runs.

There was a further blow for the team on Saturday when the ICC announced the players had been fined 20 percent of their match fees for a slow over rate.

Apart from having to fetch the ball as the Australians hit 20 fours and six sixes in a total of 6-196, South Africa effectively bowled two extra overs by sending down 12 wides.

"There are certain places up for grabs and with guys getting opportunities, it's important that they take them now," said Boucher.

"A month or so before the World Cup we want to have our minds made up on who we want to take as a 15-man squad.

"It's difficult for players to make a name for themselves a month before the tournament. Now is the time that players need to put their hands up and stake a claim for positions."

Boucher said the bowling on Friday was poor, with one of the worst offenders being star fast bowler Kagiso Rabada, who conceded 45 runs in three overs.

"Our lines and lengths were really bad," said the 43-year-old, who was appointed head coach in December as part of a wider coaching overhaul at Cricket South Africa. "It's not like they were running down the wicket and taking us on.

"We were giving them boundary options."

That South Africa are some distance off deciding their best combinations is illustrated by the fact they have a 16-man squad for the current series – and that was after three players were left out from the squad that fought out a closely-contested series against England which ended last Sunday.

With AB de Villiers expected to come back to strengthen the batting and experienced T20 campaigners like Imran Tahir and possibly Chris Morris coming into the reckoning, Boucher's warning that performances now will be crucial carries even more weight.

"We don't quite know what our combinations are going to be," he added. "We are waiting for guys to step up."

Australia's Qantas Tour of South Africa 2020

Australia T20 squad: Aaron Finch (c), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Mitch Marsh, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, D'Arcy Short, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa

Australia ODI squad: Aaron Finch (c), Ashton Agar, Alex Carey (vc), Pat Cummins (vc), Josh Hazlewood, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitch Marsh, Kane Richardson, D'Arcy Short, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa

First T20: Australia won by 107 runs

Second T20: February 23 at Port Elizabeth 11.30pm AEDT, Fox Cricket & Kayo

Third T20: February 26 at Cape Town. 3am AEDT (Feb 27), Fox Cricket & Kayo

First ODI: February 29 at Paarl (D/N). 10pm AEDT, Fox Cricket & Kayo

Second ODI: March 4 at Bloemfontein (D/N). 10pm AEDT, Fox Cricket & Kayo

Third ODI: March 7 at Potchefstroom. 7pm AEDT, Fox Cricket & Kayo