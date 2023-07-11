Men's Ashes 2023

Wood was well prepared for Aussies' bouncer barrage

After the short-ball shootout of Lord's, England's recalled quick steeled himself for an onslaught and produced some batting fireworks in response

Andrew Ramsey in Leeds

11 July 2023, 04:01 PM AEST

@ARamseyCricket

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2023 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo