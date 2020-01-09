Qantas Tour of India 2020

Run-machine Marnus jets out for maiden ODI tour

Test marvel Marnus Labuschagne gets the chance to prove his white-ball credentials as Australia head to India for a three-match whirlwind tour

AAP

9 January 2020, 01:40 PM AEST

