Marnus sees only dominance in Broad's 'void Ashes'

Marnus Labuschagne has become the latest Australian to denounce Stuart Broad's "void" Ashes claim, pointing out the hosts dominated England in the last series.

Broad created headlines last month when he argued Australia's 4-0 success in 2021-22 didn't count as a real Ashes win, given the COVID-19 restrictions.

The England quick suggested that because players spent part of the summer in a bubble, it was not genuine elite sport with players at the top of their game.

QUICK SINGLE Aussies' relaxed prep in stark contrast to 2019 approach

The comments have raised eyebrows among several Australia players ahead of this year's Ashes series, with the first Test getting underway on June 16.

Mitchell Starc and Nathan Lyon have each had their say, while Labuschagne on Friday rejected Broad's take.

"It's a series and Australia, we dominated that series," Labuschagne said. "Take everything out of it, our job is to perform on the field. It doesn't matter what the circumstances are externally. And we did that.

"Hopefully we can continue to do that this series."

Labuschagne looms as one of the most crucial factors in Australia's pursuit of their first Ashes series win in England in 22 years.

The right-hander has been among the best batters in county cricket this year with 502 runs at 71.71 for Glamorgan.

He is known to bat well on English wickets, having played at Sandwich Town in Kent as a teenager before forcing his way into the Australia team off his county form for Glamorgan in 2019.

QUICK SINGLE The Don's record falls as England dominate Ireland

"The back-to-back games really help, playing a lot of (county) cricket with not much break in between," Labuschagne said.

"You get rhythm and feel and (are) able to learn from games, rather than stewing over technical things or changes that you start at training.

"In Australia we might have a week-and-a-half or even more between games. You go back to training and you might have got out a certain way and you start tinkering.

"You come to England, you know you play Thursday to Sunday for seven weeks straight. If you miss out a game, you just stick to the same process.

"It creates good habits of scoring runs."

That rhythm is one Labuschagne expects to benefit from over the next two months, as Australia play the World Test Championship final against India and five Ashes Tests in the space of seven-and-a-half weeks.

"It just helps you stick to the process, where when you have big breaks between it breaks up your rhythm a bit," he said.

"When you're playing back-to-back Tests, it really helps you stay in the zone. Especially when you're scoring runs and going well."

2023 Qantas Ashes Tour of the UK

First Test: Friday June 16-Tuesday June 20, Edgbaston

Second Test: Wednesday June 28-Sunday July 2, Lord’s

Third Test: Thursday July 6-Monday July 10, Headingley

Fourth Test: Wednesday July 19-Sunday July 23, Old Trafford

Fifth Test: Thursday July 27-Monday 31, The Oval