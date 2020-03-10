Gillette ODI Series v New Zealand

Warne memories return as Aussies go retro

Marnus Labuschagne has given the kit Australia will be wearing in their upcoming series against New Zealand his resounding tick of approval

Sam Ferris in Sydney

10 March 2020, 01:44 PM AEST

@samuelfez

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo