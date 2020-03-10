Images of Shane Warne bowling Australia to a World Cup trophy came flooding back for allrounder Marnus Labuschagne when he first laid eyes on his retro playing kit for the Gillette ODI Series against New Zealand.

Australia will wear replicas of the 1999 World Cup playing uniforms worn by Steve Waugh's side that came from nowhere to win their second 50-over title, with Warne producing two vintage performances in the semi-final and final in the victorious campaign.

The kit, as chosen by fans last year, comes complete with a gold helmet which has not been seen for almost two decades since the 'blue stripe' uniforms of 2000-01.

Labuschagne ton can't stop Proteas clean sweep

"I just put the helmet on in the change room, it's awesome," Labuschagne told reporters in Sydney ahead of Friday's series opener at the SCG.

"That's one of the best kits going around.

"You just picture Warnie when he was bowling with the big sweatband on his left hand. Very excited to be wearing that kit again."

Langer reviews Australia's up-and-down South African tour

Not to be outdone, New Zealand are also going retro with the classic teal and black combo from the late 1990s.

For the second time this summer, Kane Williamson travels across the Tasman sea at the helm of a Black Caps side that is ranked higher the Australians.

pic.twitter.com/e7qMYHmog1 Photo time in Sydney and a first chance for the players to check out their fresh teal shirts 📷👕 #AUSvNZ March 9, 2020

New Zealand's Test team arrived last December as the No.2 Test side in the world but were soundly beaten by Australia 3-0, only to bounce back and topple the premier Test side, Virat Kohli's India, 2-0 at home soil earlier this month.

QUICK SINGLE Warne memories return as Aussies go retro

The Black Caps are the No.3 ODI team and land on these shores having swept India 3-0 in a 50-over series on home soil.

The 2019 World Cup runners-up face an Australian team that is ranked fifth and has lost their last five one-day internationals, including a 3-0 whitewash at the hands of South Africa.

From the Vault: Haddin hits SCG century against NZ

With the next 50-over World Cup in 2023 in India still three years away, Labuschagne says the focus is on the present and reclaiming the Chappell-Hadlee Trophy back off the Black Caps.

QUICK SINGLE A cricket life: From the wild Windies to the quiet country

"Their form in one-day cricket has been exceptional and they've just come off a series win against the No.1 Test team in the world," Labuschagne said.

"They're going to be coming in with a lot of confidence and for us we haven't won a game since our first game in India.

"For us it's really important we're staying really focused and concerned not about the World Cup but about this series coming up and the game coming up on Friday."

Gillette ODI Series v New Zealand

Australia squad: Aaron Finch (c), Ashton Agar, Alex Carey (vc), Pat Cummins (vc), Josh Hazlewood, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitch Marsh, Jhye Richardson (SA series only), Kane Richardson, D'Arcy Short, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa.

New Zealand squad: Kane Williamson (c), Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Ross Taylor, Tom Latham, Tom Blundell, Jimmy Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Kyle Jamieson, Ish Sodhi, Matt Henry, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult.

First ODI: March 13 at SCG. 2.30pm AEDT, Fox Cricket & Kayo

Second ODI: March 15 at SCG. 10.30am AEDT, Fox Cricket & Kayo

Third ODI: March 20 at Blundstone Arena. 2.30pm AEDT, Fox Cricket & Kayo