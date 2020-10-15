Test stars to return home for Premier Cricket final

Australian Test batsmen Marnus Labuschagne and Joe Burns will return to where it all began this weekend with the pair to boost their Brisbane club sides for their one-day final on Sunday.

Following their dramatic final-hour victory over Tasmania in Adelaide, Queensland were set to continue their Marsh Sheffield Shield campaign on Monday, but this week's revamp of the schedule means they are now out of action until October 30.

The hiatus has paved the way for the Bulls' players to return home and take part in Premier Cricket this weekend, starting with the second day of a two-day game on Saturday.

Labuschagne (Redlands) and Burns (Norths) are also set to take part in the one-day final on Sunday, along with Bulls keeper-batsman Jimmy Peirson and left-hander Sam Heazlett (both Redlands).

The final will be live streamed on the MyCricket Facebook page from 10am local time (11am AEDT).

While the coronavirus pandemic has led to the closure of some state borders in Australia, the Bulls will be able to move freely between Queensland and South Australia, two states that have kept infection numbers at a minimum.

The Bulls arrived back in Queensland on Wednesday and are expected to return to Adelaide in the days leading up their their second Shield game of the season at the end of the month.

Labuschagne compiled a record-breaking 896 Test runs in 2019-20 and started this season in similar form, dominating Tim Paine's team earlier this week while producing the highest score of his Shield career.

The 26-year-old backed up a knock of 167 with a last-gasp wicket on day four, breaking a stubborn partnership as he did in last year's decisive fourth Ashes Test when he forced the dismissal of England's Jack Leach.

"You've seen this incredible rise in his batting, but you've never seen anybody bowl more," national coach Justin Langer said on SEN.

"Marnus bats a lot, but he just bowls for hours and hours and hours and hours.

"Usually when you do that, you get better.

"I don't think he'll ever become a frontline leggie.

"But if you've got a top-order batsman in Test or one-day cricket who can bowl leg-spin with the passion and energy he does, he becomes an awesome part of the team."

Labuschagne has maintained a close connection to Redlands since making his Test debut in 2018, regularly mentoring young players from the club.

Cricket Australia rejigged its Shield schedule to ensure Victoria, having trained under more stringent rules compared to other states, were better prepared for their season-opening game.

