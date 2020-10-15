Marsh Sheffield Shield 2020-21

Test stars to return home for Premier Cricket final

Queensland's leading players to play club cricket this weekend, with Marnus Labuschagne and Joe Burns to face off in the one-day final

AAP

15 October 2020, 01:30 PM AEST

