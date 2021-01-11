Well played India, but Gabba's what matters: Marnus

Brave India pull off the great escape at the SCG

Australia's Marnus Labuschagne has lauded the efforts of India's batters after the visitors salvaged a draw on the final day of the third Vodafone Test in Sydney.

Beginning play at 2-98, still 309 runs shy of their target, India's demise looked like it might come quickly when captain Ajinkya Rahane was dismissed in the second over.

But defiant innings from Cheteshwar Pujara, Rishabh Pant, Hanuma Vihari and Ravichandran Ashwin, who all faced at least 118 balls, saw the tourists to safety.

Labuschagne said that while the home side was expecting the pitch to offer a little more assistance to the bowlers, he was full of admiration for India's efforts.

"A day five SCG wicket usually has a little more rough, a little bit more inconsistent bounce, but when a team blocks out 131 overs, that's fair play to them," Labuschagne told cricket.com.au.

"They batted well, they grinded well, and I think we couldn't have changed much.

"You have respect for the opposition and you respect the way they play. It's Test cricket. No one that's playing Test cricket just lets it go. They all show heart because they're playing for their country."

Pujara and Pant's partnership spanned 44 overs through the first and second sessions, before Ashwin and a hamstrung Vihari batted out the final 43 overs of the match.

Vihari appeared to injure his right hamstring attempting a quick single when he'd faced only 27 balls, but with only an injured Ravindra Jadeja and the tail to come, the middle-order batter carried on in great discomfort and survived another 134 balls to see his side to a memorable draw.

Australia's bowlers created plenty of chances on day five but ultimately only took three wickets in 97 overs.

It was an especially gruelling day for the three front-line quicks Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood, who took only one wicket in 51 combined overs despite, in Labuschagne's assessment, barely putting a foot wrong.

"I'd by no means say it was an off day, I think they put the ball there for long periods of time," he said.

"We played really well. Probably that first innings we could've probably got a few more runs, but apart from that it was a really good game from us."

And it is there, Labuschagne insists, that the series was always going to be won or lost, regardless of which of the two likely outcomes occurred at the conclusion of a pulsating day five in Sydney.

"We played a (drawn) Test match today but it's a Test series and we're here to win," he added.

"Regardless of the result of this game, if we won or it was a draw, we had to go to the Gabba and win.

"So nothing's changed for us – it's a matter of changing our focus and making sure we take them down at the Gabba."

Vodafone Test Series v India 2020-21

Australia Test squad: Tim Paine (c), Sean Abbott, Pat Cummins, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Moises Henriques, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Michael Neser, James Pattinson, Will Pucovski, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Wade, David Warner

India Test squad: Ajinkya Rahane (captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Rishabh Pant (wk), Jasprit Bumrah, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur, T Natarajan

First Test: Australia won by eight wickets

Second Test: India won by eight wickets

Third Test: Match drawn

Fourth Test: January 15-19, Gabba, 11am AEDT