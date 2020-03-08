South Africa v Australia ODI - Men's

Emotional Marnus reflects on memorable homecoming

Marnus Labuschagne capped off his return to South Africa with a maiden ODI hundred in the final match of the tour

Martin Smith in Potchefstroom

8 March 2020, 12:36 PM AEST

