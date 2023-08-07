ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2023

Inconsistency costs Marnus, Smith to open in T20s: Bailey

Marnus Labuschagne will have the chance to press his case in one-day games for Australia A but this year's ODI World Cup appears to have slipped by for the batter

David Schout

7 August 2023, 05:44 PM AEST

