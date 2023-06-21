Men's Ashes 2023

Labuschagne's reign as world's best Test batter ends

Marnus Labuschagne's rare double-failure at Edgbaston has cost him No.1 spot in the ICC rankings, with Steve Smith and Travis Head bumped out of the top three

AAP & cricket.com.au

21 June 2023, 08:38 PM AEST

