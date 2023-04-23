Career-best for Marnus, tough night for Aussies in UK

Marnus Labuschagne finished with career-best figures with the ball in an otherwise difficult night for the Australians playing county cricket.

Labuschagne, bowling off-spin for the first time in a professional match, took 4-81 in Durham's first innings in Cardiff, the first time the Queenslander has taken four wickets in an innings.

However, Durham captain Scott Borthwick declared his side's innings closed when Labuschagne captured his fourth wicket, preventing Bulls' teammate Matthew Kuhnemann from batting and denying Labuchagne a shot at a maiden five-wicket haul.

QUICK SINGLE Labuschagne's new weapon brings instant county success

Coincidently, Labuschagne's previous best bowling in first-class cricket were figures of 3-35, which he took for Glamorgan against the same opponent in May last season.

Michael Neser finished with 2-81 from 26 overs as Durham finished on 9(dec)-471 and the visitors continued their dominance with the bat, leaving Glamorgan 5-153 when rain brought an early end to day three.

Labuschagne, in his first hit for the English summer, made 17 off 50 balls.

Elsewhere, Northamptonshire came crashing back to earth after their victory over Middlesex last week, losing by an innings and 270 runs to Hampshire.

Chris Tremain, despite taking 13 wickets in his first two matches, went wicketless (0-74) in Hampshire's only innings and while Sam Whiteman was Northants' second-best batter, but only returned scores of 26 and six.

Veteran quick Peter Siddle put in a typically lionhearted effort on a flat Taunton surface to return figures of 3-97 in Lancashire's 554.

Cameron Bancroft is next in to bat for Somerset and will get a great opportunity to spend time in the middle against the likes of James Anderson and Saqib Mahmood.

It was just as tough going for the Kent bowlers but debutant Wes Agar was the pick of the bowlers with 2-67 from 23 overs as Essex piled on 5(dec)-451.

Gloucestershire have moved into a strong position in their match against Worcestershire as Aussie opener Marcus Harris added 26 to his first-innings score of one.

And in a low-scoring clash between Sussex and Yorkshire, Nathan McAndrew (1-28) struck early with the ball in Yorkshire's pursuit of 201 but West Indian Shai Hope and former England opener Adam Lyth have the White Roses only 63 runs from victory.

Yorkshire debutant Mickey Edwards took his first wicket in county cricket to grab 1-6 from four overs after a wicketless first innings.

Australians in the County Championship

Durham: Matthew Kuhnemann

Essex: Daniel Sams (T20s only)

Glamorgan: Marnus Labuschagne, Michael Neser

Gloucestershire: Marcus Harris

Hampshire: Nathan Ellis, Ben McDermott (both T20s only)

Kent: Wes Agar, Kane Richardson (T20s only)

Leicestershire: Peter Handscomb (April and May)

Northamptonshire: Lance Morris (May 4-21), Chris Tremain (April 6-23), Sam Whiteman (until August), Chris Lynn (T20s), Andrew Tye (T20s)

Somerset: Peter Siddle (until July), Cameron Bancroft (until May 7)

Surrey: Sean Abbott (until July), Dan Worrall (UK passport)

Sussex: Nathan McAndrew (until July), Steve Smith (May 4-21)

Warwickshire: Glenn Maxwell (T20s only)

Yorkshire: Mickey Edwards (UK passport)