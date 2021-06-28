Labuschagne pulled from T20 after COVID-19 scare

Marnus Labuschagne was pulled out Glamorgan's T20 Blast match with Middlesex overnight after his Australian teammate Nick Selman tested positive for coronavirus.

Brisbane batsman Selman, who earned youth representative honours for Queensland at both cricket and Australian Rules, will have to spend 10 days in self-isolation, Glamorgan announced on Sunday.

Some of Australia's top cricketers met up on the Gold Coast over the weekend to map out a big next 12 months, and the white-ball squad flies out to the West Indies today. A look at the middle-order issues facing Australia head of the #T20WorldCup: https://t.co/eGaBt8ytoT pic.twitter.com/GeVj4t95wW — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) June 27, 2021

The Welsh county identified their other Australians, Labuschagne and Michael Neser, as potential close contacts and took the precautionary measure of taking them out of Sunday's match-day squad in the T20 county competition.

"The positive test came out at about half-past seven this morning (the day of the Middlesex game) and as a precautionary measure we kept Marnus out from travelling with us today," said coach Matthew Maynard.

"We're not sure where Nick Selman picked up Covid, whether it was down in Brighton or in Cardiff, but he wasn't feeling well, so he went for the tests and the results came through at 07:30.

"All the lads have lateral flow tests twice a week, everyone was clear from that, so we believe it's not in the team environment, it's just an isolated incident and we have isolated the guys who were in potentially closer contact with him."

Labuschagne is Glamorgan's top scorer but Neser is yet to play a game in the competition with Glamorgan opting for the batting of Colin Ingram for their second overseas spot so far.

With a hectic schedule, the duo could miss more T20 games, something that would hamper Labuschagne's bid for a T20 World Cup spot.

"We've got to get the exact date (for Labuschagne and Neser to return), but we believe they should be okay for the Sussex Championship match (starting on July 4), all being well," Maynard said.

Without their Aussie contingent Glamorgan fell to a seven-wicket thrashing at the hands of Middlesex, with Western Australian-raised batsman Stevie Eskinazi scoring an unbeaten 91 from 56 balls. Glamorgan had posted 8-170, a target Middlesex chased down with 14 balls to spare.

Glamorgan's Covid problems arose as the England and Wales Cricket Board confirmed ICC match referee Phil Whitticase had tested positive for the virus after officiating in the England-Sri Lanka T20 series.

Whitticase, who was reported to be "well and asymptomatic" will now serve a 10-day period of isolation.

While no players from either England or Sri Lanka were deemed to be close contacts, seven other members from the match officials and anti-corruption unit teams were, including five members due to officiate in Tuesday's the first ODI in Durham.

The affected officials will be in isolation until July 7, with administrators now scrambling to find an alternative officiating team to ensure the match can go ahead as planned.

In other T20 Blast matches, Sydney Sixers' Ben Dwarshuis claimed 2-23 for Worcestershire in their big win over Leicestershire. Josh Inglis scored 21 off 13 at the top of the order but Leicestershire managed just 7-156 with Dwarshuis key in the death overs. Worcester's batters then chased it down for the loss of only three wickets.

And Travis Head faced just two balls before rain forced a washout in Sussex's match against Surrey in Hove, with Head not out on one.