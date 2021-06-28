England T20 Blast 2021

Labuschagne pulled from T20 after COVID-19 scare

Glamorgan's Australian contingent hit by a positive COVID-19 case, while ICC scrambles to replace umpires for England-Sri Lanka series after official contracts virus

Cricket Network

28 June 2021, 08:23 AM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2021 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo