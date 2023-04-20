County Championship Division Two 2023

Labuschagne's 'sole focus' on county wins ahead of Ashes

The world No.1 Test batter begins a huge northern summer tonight when he and state teammate Michael Neser open their county seasons with Glamorgan

Jack Paynter

20 April 2023, 01:31 PM AEST

@jackpayn

