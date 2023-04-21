County Championship Division Two 2023

Labuschagne's new weapon brings instant county success

Marnus Labuschagne has been honing his off-spin in a bid to strengthen Queensland's attack and debuted his new style for Glamorgan

Josh Schonafinger

21 April 2023, 08:28 AM AEST

@joshschon

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2023 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo