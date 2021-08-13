KFC BBL|11

Finals tilt the hope as Marnus re-signs with Heat

Superstar batsman back on deck with Brisbane but availability looks set to hinge on finals qualification

cricket.com.au

13 August 2021, 09:04 AM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2021 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo