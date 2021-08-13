Finals tilt the hope as Marnus re-signs with Heat

Brisbane Heat has re-contracted Marnus Labuschagne but the Australia Test No.3 looks set to have only limited involvement in the summer's KFC Big Bash tournament.

Labuschagne, the world's number three ranked Test batter, is likely to spend the duration of the regular BBL season in a Test squad bubble, though with the Ashes concluding by January 18 at the latest, he could potentially play the Heat's final regular season match the following day before also taking part in the finals, should they qualify.

Given the unpredictability of state border regulations due to COVID-19, that would represent a best-case scenario for the Heat, whose new coach Wade Seccombe was nonetheless delighted to again secure the services of the 27-year-old.

"Marnus makes a huge impact in a game, with bat, ball and in the field, and that is something you always like your senior players to do," Seccombe said.

"He has the knack of making a lot of key plays in a game, and his enthusiasm, passion and leadership on the field has a positive effect on his teammates.

"We're absolutely delighted to have him with the team again and look forward to having him in the line-up when he is available this summer."

Labuschagne, a first-time winner of the Ian Healy Trophy last season as Queensland’s best player, has resumed pre-season training in Brisbane after a playing stint with Glamorgan in English county cricket where he scored four half-centuries in eight T20 games, averaging more than 55 with the bat at a strike-rate exceeding 140, and taking nine wickets with his leg-spin.

The 31-time Australia rep is yet to debut for the national T20I side, but played six matches in the back-end of BBL|10 and helped turn the Heat's fortunes around, taking 10 wickets and making key contributions with the bat en route to an unlikely finals berth.

The Heat went on to win two finals before falling one match short of the decider, and they will doubtless be after a similar late-season impact from one of their marquee men in BBL|11.

With Seccombe taking on the head coach role in place of Darren Lehmann, who will now be an assistant, and Chris Lynn relinquishing the captaincy duties, there will be a new leadership duo at the Brisbane side this summer as they look to claim their first trophy since BBL|02.

Wicketkeeper-batter Jimmy Peirson is the man likely to take over from Lynn, while the club earlier this week announced the return of paceman Michael Neser from Adelaide Strikers, who looks set to provide a significant boost to their bowling stocks.

Brisbane Heat squad for BBL|11 (so far): Chris Lynn, Tom Banton (Intl), Xavier Bartlett, Sam Heazlett, Jimmy Peirson, Mark Steketee, Mitch Swepson, Matt Willans, Tom Cooper, Michael Neser, Marnus Labuschagne.