Mighty Marnus set to add steel to the teal

Marnus Labuschagne is adamant the Brisbane Heat's BBL|09 campaign won't be determined by their record-breaking collapse against the Renegades as the middle-order run machine sets himself for a return to the tournament.

The Heat lost 10-36 to surrender a match-winning position on Sunday night and miss out on a crucial two points in the process, leaving them in sixth spot with matches against the Sixers, Stars and Renegades to come.

Fresh from his maiden ODI tour, where he made scores of 46 and 54 in Australia 2-1 defeat to India, Labuschagne returns to Australia still in the red-hot form that saw him carve four hundreds in five Tests against Pakistan and New Zealand.

The 25-year-old is a relative novice in T20 cricket, having played just seven matches in the format – all with the Heat – however there is expectation he will be able to replicate his remarkable longer-format form in the more explosive version of the game.

The Heat will certainly be hoping that is the case; the Chris Lynn-led side has made a habit of collapses through BBL|09, with their middle-order failings a recurring theme.

"For me, it's not about trying to fix it – the Heat are a quality team," Labuschagne said. "Obviously we had a bit of a stumble the other night but by no means is that going to dictate our season – I think we're going to get back on and put up a good performance against the Sixers.

" I'm just going to play whatever role I'm given there, whether that's in the top order or the middle order.

"I haven't played much T20 cricket so it'll be nice to get a bit more opportunity in that format."

Labuschagne arrived in Brisbane this morning with his Australia teammate Steve Smith, with the two set to become rivals on Thursday night at the Gabba.

Smith said he had ribbed the Queenslander during the flight about the Heat's dramatic collapse.

"That was pretty hard to do I reckon, what they did," Smith said. "We were having a bit of a joke about it on the plane.

"But there is never an easy win. You never know in T20 cricket. Anyone can have a day out and take the game away from you."

Smith believes Labuschagne is capable of becoming a three-format international player.

"I certainly don't see why not," he said. "We saw how he grew in Test cricket over the summer, the way he played and in his first few one-day games he looked right at home.

"Now it is (about) taking that to the next level in T20.

"He is so quick between the wickets so there are lots of twos to be had. You need those sorts of players in your team in T20 cricket. He certainly has a bright future."

For his own part, Smith remains confident of making an impact with the bat as he looks forward to lining up against Labuschagne in his first BBL game in six years after looking in ominous white-ball form with scores of 98 and 131 in India.

"I haven't played in the Big Bash for a while now, so I am excited to be back in the magenta," he said.

"I have obviously been playing some white-ball cricket in India, now I am just ramping up to T20.

"It is just changing the gears a little bit and I am looking forward to that at the Gabba."