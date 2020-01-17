How Marnus could help arrest Heat's batting woes

Strikers dampen Heat with monster 10-wicket win

The return of the ultra-consistent Marnus Labuschange shapes as the perfect antidote for the bash-or-bust Brisbane Heat after they blew a chance to entrench themselves in the top three with another batting meltdown on Friday.

Captain Chris Lynn chose to bat on an Adelaide Oval road but Brisbane lost their first five wickets inside 10 overs and then lost their last five wickets for just 11 runs to be skittled for 100, as the Strikers recorded only the fourth 10-wicket win in KFC BBL history.

The Heat possess one of the most feared batting line-ups in the competition and for good reason; they have posted two of 12 biggest BBL totals ever this summer alone and might have had a third if an eight-over innings that yielded 119 had not been shortened due to rain.

And that was all before they added AB de Villiers.

De Villiers picks his favourite Big Bash players

But when the other side of Brisbane's unpredictable batting unit has showed there have been some alarming collapses; they lost 7-51 against the Scorchers, 5-30 to the Thunder, 5-45 to the Stars and then 5-11 in Friday afternoon's clash in Adelaide, all of which have come in defeats.

Ahead of the season, new coach Darren Lehmann called on the Heat to play "smarter" after similar troubles had plagued them during the Bash Brothers era captained by Brendon McCullum.

"We've definitely spoken about it, it's one of those things we need to address," said Matt Renshaw, whose 43 off 31 balls ensured the Heat at least reached triple figures.

"Even today we spoke about trying to rebuild throughout the Power Play and then Jimmy (Peirson) nicked off and then 'Cuttsy' (Ben Cutting) nicked off. That happens.

"We were trying to go about it the right way … It was just one of those days you have in T20 cricket.

"Sometimes it's just execution. We have the right plans, we have what we want to do (in order) but if you don't execute, that can happen on any given day. "We're not all perfect, we're not all going to get a hundred every single game.

"So it's about, if you don't execute, someone else has to go on with it and tonight we didn't really do that."

Salt steps up as Strikers cruise to victory

Labuschagne's potential return for a showdown with his idol and close friend Steve Smith for their clash with the Sydney Sixers at the Gabba next Thursday (pending approval from Cricket Australia) looms as the Heat's ideal tonic.

While the right-hander has never passed 20 in seven career T20 games, since his last BBL game he has ascended to become the third-ranked Test batsman on the planet following a home season that brought him 896 runs at 112 including four monster centuries.

Labuschagne, who has also graduated to Australia's 50-over side for their ongoing tour of India, was only dismissed for under 50 in one of his eight Test innings against Pakistan and New Zealand.

Champagne Labuschange drinking up every moment

Should he be able to translate that consistency to the shortest format and continue his extraordinary summer alongside the likes of Lynn and de Villiers, the Heat could become an unstoppable force in the finals.

"He can probably bat anywhere the way he's hitting them," said Renshaw, who heads home to face the Melbourne Renegades at the Gabba on Sunday.

"(He is) batting three in the Test team, three in the one-day team so he might slide into the top (order) or in the middle depending on what 'Boof' (Lehmann) and 'Lynny' think.

"He's been in great form and he's been unbelievable to watch this summer. He'll probably inject himself quickly into the team depending on where he's batting.

"We've got one game I think before does (return). We've got to try to beat the Renegades and make sure we're still in the top five."