Marnus reveals short-game skills with first T20 ton

Marnus Labuschagne has played down his chances of forcing his way into Australia's T20 side despite scoring more runs in Southampton overnight than he has in his whole T20 career to date.

In the last of Australia's intra-squad matches before their series against England, Labuschagne scored a quickfire century from just 50 balls, sharing a 181-run partnership with Alex Carey against four members of Australia's incumbent T20 attack – Pat Cummins, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa and Ashton Agar.

Carey, Labuschagne shine in T20 warm-up games

Labuschagne has scored just 97 runs from 97 balls in his brief 10-game T20 career for Brisbane Heat, with a highest score of 28 and a total of four fours and two sixes.

Given the chance to open in Southampton, he doubled his runs tally (at a strike rate of 200) and hit 12 fours and three sixes.

The only bad news for Labuschagne was his performance in an unofficial match at the Ageas Bowl does not count towards his official career record, much like his score of 59 in a T20 game for Glamorgan last year.

And with Aaron Finch and David Warner entrenched at the top of Australia's T20 batting order, and Steve Smith and Glenn Maxwell also locked in the side, the Queenslander knows a lot will need to go his way if he's to force his way into the senior Australian team on this tour.

"We've got some immensely good top-order players there," he said.

"For me it's about making sure I score runs in any game, doesn't matter if it's a T20. You just want to keep making (yourself) an option. I enjoy playing all formats and it was nice to get an opportunity at the top.

"I've been feeling good, just not getting the runs. Obviously batting in the middle (order) has been slightly tougher so getting an opportunity at the top gave myself a bit more of a chance. I got myself in and I was able to go on with it.

Watch all 17 sixes from Australia’s T20 run fest

"It's just important in any fixture to keep putting runs on the board. Especially if you're not in the current side, you just want to keep putting your name up there."

Labuschagne is uncontracted for the upcoming KFC BBL season and as an incumbent in both Australia's Test and one-day sides, it's likely he'd be unavailable for the majority of the tournament in a season where biosecurity bubbles and border restrictions will be prevalent.

The right-hander's century in Southampton was his 12th in all formats since the start of last northern summer (he's also scored 21 fifties) and indicates he's lost none of the form that propelled him to international stardom over the past 18 months.

While a T20 international debut on this UK tour appears unlikely, Labuschagne is set to resume his spot at No.4 in Australia's one-day side for the three ODIs against England at Old Trafford, starting on September 11.

Having burst into the ODI team at the start of this year on the back of his irresistible Test form, Labuschagne has failed to pass 40 just once in six innings and scored his maiden hundred in front of family and friends in South Africa six months ago.

Australia meet England in the first of three T20 internationals at the Southampton venue on Saturday, from 3am AEST.

2020 Tour of England

Australia's T20 and ODI squad: Aaron Finch (c), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Riley Meredith, Josh Philippe, Daniel Sams, Kane Richardson, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Andrew Tye, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa

September 4: 1st T20, Southampton, 3am AEST Sept 5

September 6: 2nd T20, Southampton, 11.15pm AEST

September 8: 3rd T20, Southampton, 3am AEST Sept 9

September 11: 1st ODI, Old Trafford, 10pm AEST

September 13: 2nd ODI, Old Trafford, 10pm AEST

September 16: 3rd ODI, Old Trafford, 10pm AEST