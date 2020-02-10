Australian Cricket Awards

Labuschagne honoured with first Test award

The revelation that is Marnus Labuschagne continues as he crowns extraordinary year to be named Australia's men's Test Player of the Year

Andrew Ramsey

10 February 2020, 08:05 PM AEST

