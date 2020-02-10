Labuschagne honoured with first Test award

Male Test Player of the Year 2020: Marnus Labuschagne

The remarkable rise of Marnus Labuschagne over the past 12 months was crowned this evening when the last-minute addition to Australia's 2019 Ashes squad was named the men's Test Player of the Year.

Labuschagne's victory, polling 25 votes to finish clear of second-placed Steve Smith (22), is even more extraordinary given he was essentially an auxiliary part of Australia's Test plans when the voting period began in the two-match home series against Sri Lanka in January last year.

The 25-year-old had been recalled to the Test line-up for the final match of the preceding series against India, but was expected to surrender his place in the middle-order when former skipper Smith and his ex-deputy David Warner returned from suspension last April.

The Summer of Marnus: The highlights from Labuschagne's huge season

Labuschagne, who had posted scores of 81, six and four against Sri Lanka, secured his place in the Ashes touring party courtesy of a prolific spell in the County Championship and his efforts in the pre-series intra-squad trial game played in Southampton prior to the UK campaign.

He was then famously rushed into the playing XI during the second Test at Lord's, when he became the Test game's maiden concussion substitute, replacing Smith who was felled by a wicked Jofra Archer bouncer.

When Smith was forced to miss the following Test at Headingley due to the injury he sustained at Lord's, Labuschagne took his place at number four in the batting line-up and has since gravitated to the pivotal number three berth.

Inside the rooms as Smith struck at Lord's

His success at Test level is reflected by the fact that, despite Smith's batting heroics during the Ashes series and Warner's record-breaking efforts against Pakistan late last year, he finished the 12-month voting period as Australia's leading Test runs scorer.

Labuschagne posted 1,340 runs at a remarkable average of 74.44 from 11 Tests, with three centuries (as well as five 50s) and a personal best of 215 against New Zealand at the SCG last month.

He was also named in the ICC's Test Team of the Year last month, but polled more votes during the year-long Australian Cricket Awards eligibility period than fast bowler Pat Cummins who was named ICC Test Cricketer of the Year.

Cummins finished third in the ACA Test Player of the Year voting – which concluded with last month's third Test against New Zealand at the SCG – with 19 votes.

Labuschagne now takes his place alongside the famous previous winners of the Test Player award, including ex-skippers Ricky Ponting (2003, 2004, 2007), Michael Clarke (2009, 2012-14) and Smith (2015, 2018) as well as last year’s winner, Nathan Lyon.

Test Player of the Year

Marnus Labuschagne: 25 votes

Steve Smith: 22

Pat Cummins: 19