Sudden death clash to challenge WA in Marsh Cup

As the end of another summer approaches, the battle for domestic silverware is heating up with perennial contenders Western Australia again looking like the team to beat in the Marsh One-Day Cup.

The reigning 50-over men's champions locked up their spot in the March 8 decider and hosting rights at the WACA with a six-wicket thumping of South Australia in their last match.

The Redbacks could yet be WA's challengers in the final with their clash with Victoria at Adelaide on Sunday effectively a sudden-death semi-final.

The only way Victoria or South Australia won't be one of the teams heading to the WACA next month is if their match is tied or washed out (meaning they only get two points instead of four for a win), and one of NSW or Tasmania win with a bonus point and leap them on net-run-rate (NRR).

There is some rain around in Adelaide on Saturday, but it appears to be clearing by Sunday when it is forecast to be partly cloudy with a top of 25C.

Here's what each team needs in the final round triple-header on Sunday, February 26:

1. Western Australia (26 points)

Played: 6 | Won: 6 | Lost: 0 | NRR: 1.02

v Tasmania (Blundstone Arena, 11am AEDT)

Undefeated and rarely challenged in the 2022-23 Marsh Cup season, WA are in the box seat for back-to-back titles to continue their remarkable dominance of the domestic one-day competition, which the state has won a record 15 times from 53 editions. Mitch Marsh and Ashton Agar return against Tasmania in Hobart on Sunday as the reigning champions look to complete a perfect home-and-away season, and the pair are also expected to be available for the final. Despite being dropped from the Marsh Sheffield Shield side, opener Josh Philippe is one of the form 50-over batters this season with his 351 runs at 70 the second highest tally for the tournament. D'Arcy Short (250) and Cameron Bancroft (235) are also among the top eight run-scorers this season, while Marcus Stoinis returned in barnstorming fashion with 42no from 29 balls in their last match.

Stoinis leads WA home with boundary-laden cameo

2. Victoria (13 points)

Played: 6 | Won: 3 | Lost: 3 | NRR: 0.104

v South Australia (Adelaide Oval, 10am ACDT)

It's been a strong turnaround in the Marsh Cup for Victoria this season after they could only manage one win in 2021-22. They have been led by stand-in skipper Marcus Harris (who has 296 runs and a century) and breakout star Matt Short (298 runs), who is just the fourth player to hit centuries in all three domestic competitions in the one season. The equation is simple for Victoria – beat South Australia on Sunday and they're in, lose and they're out. A tie or no result would likely see them sneak in if NSW don't secure a bonus-point win as their NRR is better than both SA and Tasmania.

Short's hot streak continues with maiden one-day ton

3. South Australia (13 points)

Played: 6 | Won: 3 | Lost: 3 | NRR: -0.303

v Victoria (Adelaide Oval, 10am ACDT)

The Redbacks missed a golden opportunity to shore up a spot in the final by losing to WA last week at Adelaide Oval. Instead, they'll have to rely on beating Victoria on Sunday which would see them progress to the final at the WACA. It's the same venue where they pushed WA all the way earlier in the season, just failing to defend their 6-266, with the hosts reaching the target with two wickets and eight balls to spare. New recruit Ben Manenti has been outstanding in both formats this summer, with 159 runs and eight wickets in the Marsh Cup. Nathan McSweeney (282 runs) is the competition's sixth leading batter with three half centuries while Henry Thornton is the equal second leading wicket-taker with 11.

Manenti whacks rapid career-best to rescue Redbacks

4. New South Wales (10 points)

Played: 6 | Won: 2 | Lost: 4 | NRR: 0.21

v Queensland (Gabba, 1.05pm AEST)

The NSW Marsh Cup season has been all about Daniel Hughes who has continued his dominance of the 50-over format with four centuries in their six matches this season. His 126 off 130 balls against Tasmania in their last match made him just the seventh man to have scored 10 or more centuries in Australia's long-running one-day domestic competition, as he continues to push his claims for ODI honours. Not much has gone right for the Blues this summer but their two bonus point victories over the Tigers have kept them in with a mathematical shot of qualifying for next month's final. But they'll first have to rely on an unlikely tie or no result in Adelaide and then another bonus point victory over Queensland at the Gabba on Sunday night.

Hughes slams 10th Marsh Cup ton to join greats

5. Tasmania (10 points)

Played: 6 | Won: 2 | Lost: 4 | NRR: -0.412

v Western Australia (Blundstone Arena, 11am AEDT)

The Tigers also missed a chance to put one foot in the decider when they were rolled for 189 in 40 overs at North Sydney Oval last week. It was a season that started so brightly with big wins over South Australia and Queensland in their opening two matches at Allan Border Field in September but has steadily gone downhill since. One of the positives has been the form of Jake Doran (299 runs) who hit back-to-back centuries in October and Tom Rogers who is the runaway leader at the top of the competition wickets tally with 19. Speedster Riley Meredith was also recalled to Australia's ODI squad in late November following a strong start to the season in both formats. While it's still mathematically possible for Tasmania to reach the decider with a string of unlikely results, their poor NRR means their season is all but over and their main motivation when they face ladder-leaders WA on Sunday will be to break a four-match losing streak.

6. Queensland (9 points)

Played: 6 | Won: 2 | Lost: 4 | NRR: -0.644

v NSW (Gabba, 1.05pm AEST)

The depleted Bulls are the only side out of the running four points adrift of second-placed Victoria. It's been a tough resumption for Queensland after KFC BBL|12 where they've blooded two List A debutants following the departure of Test stars Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Matthew Renshaw, Mitchell Swepson and Matthew Kuhnemann. They'll have just pride to play for against NSW in the last match of the home-and-away Marsh Cup season at the Gabba on Sunday night.