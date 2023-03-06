Ultimate guide for the Marsh One-Day Cup final

The top six moments of the 2022-23 Marsh One-Day Cup

Who, when, where?

Undefeated Western Australia will square off against a resurgent South Australia on Wednesday, March 8 from 12.05pm AWST (3.05pm AEDT) at the WACA in Perth for Australian one-day domestic cricket's ultimate prize.

WA secured hosting rights of this year's decider when the two sides last met with a comprehensive seven-wicket win at Adelaide Oval on February 15. Despite being the competition's most successful side with 15 titles from 53 editions, the WACA last hosted a one-day final when WA lost to NSW in 2002-03 with their victories in 2003-04, 2014-15, 2017-18, 2019-20 and 2021-22 all coming away from home or at neutral venues.

WA last lifted the title at home in 1999-2000 when they beat Queensland by 45 runs.

How can I watch?

The match will be streamed live on cricket.com.au and the CA Live app, and broadcast live on Fox Cricket and Kayo Sports, and ABC Sport if the wireless is more your thing.

Kayo offers a free trial for new subscribers, and you can sign up for that here.

And don't forget, live scores, wicket and boundary replays are available in our match centre.

Can I attend?

Absolutely! Entry is $10 for adults, $5 for concession and free for those aged 15 and under. Tickets are on sale here and can also be purchased at the gate on the day of the match.

Gates will open at 11am on Wednesday with a range of food and beverage outlets available.

What's the form guide say?

Western Australia: WWWWWWW

The reigning champions have looked unbeatable in the 50-over format this season with seven wins from their seven matches to finish 12 points clear of the Redbacks in second place. The closest any team has come to beating them may well have been South Australia last November at the WACA – the venue of this week's final – when WA snuck home with two wickets and nine balls to spare after the Redbacks posted 6-266.

WA survive Redbacks' late surge to stay undefeated

September 25: Defeated Victoria by five wickets

October 1: Defeated NSW by nine wickets

October 22: Defeated Victoria by three wickets

November 5: Defeated Queensland by five runs

November 16: Defeated South Australia by two wickets

February 15: Defeated South Australia by seven wickets

February 26: Defeated Tasmania by six wickets (DLS method)

South Australia: WLLWWLW (most recent first)

The Redbacks secured their spot in the decider with victory over Victoria in their sudden death 'semi-final' last month. They'll take confidence from pushing WA all the way at the WACA in November when Henry Hunt made a century, but they were soundly beaten in the return clash at Adelaide Oval in February.

September 26: Defeated Queensland by 61 runs

September 28: Defeated by Tasmania by eight wickets

October 21: Defeated Tasmania by four wickets

November 5: Defeated NSW by eight runs

November 16: Defeated by Western Australia by two wickets

February 15: Defeated by Western Australia by seven wickets

February 26: Defeated Victoria by eight wickets

Which big names are playing?

Barring Cameron Green and Lance Morris who are with the Australian Test squad in India, and Jhye Richardson who is awaiting scans on left hamstring tightness following his return from the same injury in Premier cricket on Saturday, WA captain Ashton Turner says the reigning champions have a full complement of players to pick from, making it an imposing task for state selectors to pick an XI.

Mitch Marsh – fresh off a century in his first Sheffield Shield match in almost two years – will play, as will fellow Australia white-ball stars Marcus Stoinis and Ashton Agar ahead of the three match ODI series in India later this month. Andrew Tye also returns from a stint with Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League.

Marsh right at home in Shield return with blistering ton

"We're in a really rare situation where we've just about got a full list to pick from, I can't remember that ever happening," Turner told cricket.com.au. "There's going to be a lot of challenges for the selectors to get a final XI down on paper, but naturally that's the challenge of being a part of a good team and added to that, it's then the responsibility of the 11 players who are selected to go out and live up to their potential."

South Australia will be without their Test stars Travis Head and Alex Carey but breakout star Spencer Johnson is in fine form with 16 wickets in two Sheffield Shield matches since his debut, including seven and six-wicket hauls. Wes Agar will be raring to go after being rested from the Redbacks most recent Shield game and off-season recruit Ben Manenti has been electric in all facets of the game this season.

Manenti whacks rapid career-best to rescue Redbacks

Marsh Cup final squads

Western Australia: Ashton Turner (c), Ashton Agar, Cameron Bancroft, Jason Behrendorff, Cameron Gannon, Aaron Hardie, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kelly, Mitch Marsh, Josh Philippe, D'Arcy Short, Marcus Stoinis, Andrew Tye

South Australia: Wes Agar, Jake Carder, Daniel Drew, Henry Hunt, Spencer Johnson, Jake Lehmann (c), Ben Manenti, Nathan McAndrew, Nathan McSweeney, Harry Nielsen (wk), Liam Scott, Kelvin Smith, Henry Thornton

Predicted XIs

Western Australia: Josh Philippe, D'Arcy Short, Cameron Bancroft, Mitch Marsh, Josh Inglis (wk), Ashton Turner (c), Marcus Stoinis, Ashton Agar, Matthew Kelly, Andrew Tye, Jason Behrendorff

South Australia: Henry Hunt, Jake Carder, Daniel Drew, Nathan McSweeney, Jake Lehmann (c), Harry Nielsen (wk), Ben Manenti, Nathan McAndrew, Wes Agar, Henry Thornton, Spencer Johnson

What's their history like?

Western Australia have won both 50-over matchups between the two teams this season, and while the Redbacks scored an upset 164-run win in the red-ball format straight after the Big Bash, the last time they beat WA in a one-day match was October 2017.

The two sides last met in a One-Day Cup final that same month when Western Australia lifted the trophy for the 13th time with Mitch Marsh (80no) and Cameron Bancroft (76) leading the chase of the Redbacks' 9-248 with more than six overs to spare.

WA thrash Redbacks to lock up top spot

This will be the fourth One-Day Cup final between Western Australia and South Australia – WA have won the last two (2017-18 and 1989-1990) after the Redbacks won their inaugural meeting in the 1983-84 final. South Australia have won the domestic 50-over competition on three occasions, the last in 2011-12, with WA a record 15 times.