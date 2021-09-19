All you need to know for the Marsh One-Day Cup

The schedule

It's not much of a schedule just yet! The start of the men's domestic season has been thrown into chaos by lockdowns in two states and resultant border closures, meaning only two Marsh Cup games have been locked in so far, along with two Marsh Sheffield Shield matches.

A full schedule was announced in July and games were meant to start on September 11, but the health situation forced Cricket Australia to adjust.

Confirmed matches so far

Sep 22: South Australia v Western Australia, Karen Rolton Oval, Adelaide

Oct 3: Queensland v Tasmania, Ian Healy Oval, Brisbane

When will the other games be confirmed?

In announcing the rescheduled opening games on September 8, Cricket Australia said, "further fixtures will be confirmed as soon as possible".

It's hoped that players from Victoria and NSW will be able to re-locate to another state, which would allow all six teams to play each other while those two states are essentially cut off from the rest of the country due to high levels of community transmission.

It's undoubtedly a complicated process and CA officials continue to work with state governments to get more matches locked in as soon as possible.

Cricket.com.au will bring you the latest developments as soon as they are announced.

How can I watch?

The first two games of the season will be live streamed on cricket.com.au, the CA Live app and Kayo Sports.

The broadcast details of the remaining matches will be announced when the dates and venues are locked in.

How else can I follow?

If you're not able to watch live or you just want to re-live all the action, you can get all the live scores, news and highlights on cricket.com.au and the CA Live app.

You can also catch a replay of every wicket in the CA Live app's match centre, while push notifications can alert you to all the breaking news.

Can I attend?

The first two games of the season, at Adelaide's Karen Rolton Oval and Brisbane's Ian Healy Oval, are open to the public and free to attend.

Attendance details for the remaining matches will be confirmed when the dates and venues are locked in.

Players to watch

With Australia's T20 World Cup squad to depart for the UAE in early October, a handful of key players will be looking to get some match practice in before departing.

The opening game of the season should feature SA's Kane Richardson as well as WA trio Ashton Agar, Josh Inglis and Mitchell Marsh, while the second game in Brisbane should be a good hit out for Mitchell Swepson (Queensland) and Matthew Wade (Tasmania) before they fly out.

World Cup squad members Josh Hazlewood, Glenn Maxwell, Steve Smith, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner as well as reserves Dan Christian and Nathan Ellis are already in the UAE for the resumption of the IPL.

The kits

An exciting development for this season is the new-look kits, which have been designed by New Balance.

The retro-themed shirts take elements from the state kits worn between 1992 and 1994, when the competition was known as the Mercantile Mutual Cup.

A fresh new look for a new season and the early response from the public has been a good one!

The squads

NSW Blues

Sean Abbott, Harry Conway, Trent Copeland, Patrick Cummins*, Oliver Davies, Ben Dwarshuis, Jack Edwards, Mickey Edwards, Matthew Gilkes, Ryan Hackney, Josh Hazlewood*, Liam Hatcher, Lachlan Hearne, Moises Henriques, Baxter Holt, Daniel Hughes, Nathan Lyon*, Peter Nevill, Kurtis Patterson, Daniel Sams, Jason Sangha, Tanveer Sangha, Steve Smith*, Mitchell Starc*, Chris Tremain, David Warner*, Adam Zampa*. Rookies: Josh Baraba, Ryan Hadley, Jack Nisbett, Hunar Verma

In: Oliver Davies, Lachlan Hearne, Baxter Holt, Tanveer Sangha

Out: Nick Larkin, Nathan McAndrew (SA), Arjun Nair, Daniel Solway

Queensland Bulls

Xavier Bartlett, James Bazley, Joe Burns, Max Bryant, Blake Edwards, Sam Heazlett, Usman Khawaja, Matthew Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne*, Michael Neser, Lachlan Pfeffer, Jimmy Peirson, Matt Renshaw, Billy Stanlake, Mark Steketee, Bryce Street, Mitch Swepson, Jack Wildermuth, Jack Wood. Rookies: Jack Clayton, Will Prestwidge, Connor Sully, Matthew Willans

In: James Bazley, Will Prestwidge

Out: Brendan Doggett (SA), Nathan McSweeney (SA), Corey Hunter, Benji Floros

South Australia Redbacks

Wes Agar, Alex Carey*, Jake Carder, Brendan Doggett, Daniel Drew, Ryan Gibson, David Grant, Travis Head, Henry Hunt, Sam Kerber, Jake Lehmann, Nathan McAndrew, Nathan McSweeney, Joe Mennie, Harry Nielsen, Tim Oakley, Lloyd Pope, Kane Richardson*, Liam Scott, Jake Weatherald, Nick Winter, Daniel Worrall. Rookies: Jordan Buckingham, Bailey Capel, Kyle Brazell, Corey Kelly, Thomas Kelly

In: Brendan Doggett, Nathan McSweeney, Nathan McAndrew, Jake Carder, Sam Kerber, Ryan Gibson

Out: Callum Ferguson (retired), Chadd Sayers (retired), Tom Cooper, Brad Davis, Conor McInerney, Luke Robins, Cameron Valente

Tasmanian Tigers

Tom Andrews, Gabe Bell, Jackson Bird, Iain Carlisle, Jake Doran, Nathan Ellis, Caleb Jewell, Ben McDermott, Riley Meredith, Lawrence Neil-Smith, Tim Paine*, Sam Rainbird, Peter Siddle, Jordan Silk, Mac Wright, Matthew Wade, Charlie Wakim, Tim Ward, Beau Webster. Rookies: Jarrod Freeman, Brad Hope, Mitch Owen, Nivethan Radhakrishnan

In: Brad Hope, Nivethan Radhakrishnan

Out: Alex Doolan, Keegan Oates, Alex Pyecroft, Tom Rogers, Jack White

Victoria

Scott Boland, Xavier Crone, Travis Dean, Zak Evans, Aaron Finch*, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Seb Gotch, Peter Handscomb, Sam Harper, Marcus Harris, Mackenzie Harvey, Jon Holland, Nic Maddinson, Glenn Maxwell*, Jonathan Merlo, Tom O'Connell, Wil Parker, James Pattinson*, Mitchell Perry, Will Pucovski, James Seymour, Matt Short, Will Sutherland. Rookies: Brody Couch, Sam Elliott, Tom Jackson, Cameron McClure, Todd Murphy, Fergus O'Neill.

In: James Seymour, Fergus O'Neill

Out: Patrick Rowe

Western Australia

Ashton Agar*, Cameron Bancroft, Jason Behrendorff, Hilton Cartwright, Cameron Gannon, Cameron Green*, Liam Guthrie, Aaron Hardie, Josh Inglis, Bryce Jackson, Matthew Kelly, Mitch Marsh, Shaun Marsh, David Moody, Lance Morris, Joel Paris, Josh Philippe, Jhye Richardson*, Corey Rocchiccioli, D'Arcy Short, Marcus Stoinis, Ashton Turner, Sam Whiteman. Rookies: Cooper Connolly, Sam Fanning, Jayden Goodwin, Bryce Jackson

Ins: Corey Rocchiccioli, Cooper Connolly, Bryce Jackson

Outs: Jake Carder (SA), Brad Hope (TAS), Liam O'Connor

* CA contracted player