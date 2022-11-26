KFC BBL|12

Guptill targeting more internationals after BBL stint

Martin Guptill has made it clear he isn't calling time on his international career, despite giving up his NZC contract

Jack Paynter

26 November 2022, 12:34 PM AEST

@jackpayn

