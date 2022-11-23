Guptill in Big Bash frame after exiting NZ central contract

Highlights of Guptill's entertaining knock

Martin Guptill has become the third New Zealand cricketer to forgo a central contract in order to join the T20 league circuit, and could be heading for a summer in the Big Bash.

New Zealand Cricket today announced Guptill was released from his central contract, effective immediately, "so he can pursue playing opportunities elsewhere".

The 36-year-old big-hitting top-order batter was left on the bench for the Black Caps in the recent T20 World Cup in Australia, and was not selected in the T20 and ODI series against India.

He joins Trent Boult and Colin de Grandhomme in turning down central contract offers in order to take up lucrative contracts in domestic T20 leagues.

Boult was taken with the No.3 pick in the KFC BBL Draft by the Melbourne Stars, while de Grandhomme was drafted by the Adelaide Strikers in a move that caught Kiwi cricket chiefs by surprise.

Guptill's move comes as two BBL clubs have openings for top-order batters.

The Melbourne Renegades yesterday confirmed No.1 draft pick Liam Livingstone had withdrawn from the tournament following his selection in England's Test squad to tour Pakistan.

Livingstone had originally been expected to play eight games for the Renegades before heading to other overseas leagues, but scaled that back to four following his shock Test call-up, and has now withdrawn completely.

And the Perth Scorchers are shopping for an international batter after terminating their deal with Laurie Evans following his positive result on an anti-doping test during the English summer.

Evans returned the positive test in August, and Perth had given last summer's player of the BBL final every opportunity to resolve the issue given his strong denials of knowingly taking performance-enhancing drugs but, with a possible four-year ban hanging over his head and no clear timeline on when the matter would be resolved, cut ties.

Guptill – who does not have a contract with either the South Africa or UAE-based T20 leagues also being played in January, and therefore could have full availability for BBL|12 – would fit the needs for either club.

Perth Scorchers GM Kade Harvey yesterday admitted losing Evans – who had full availability for the tournament – required a shift in strategy for the looming season.

"Our draft strategy was really valuing full availability ... that's pretty challenging (to replace) so that shifts our mindset a little bit in terms of how we structure up," Harvey told cricket.com.au

"It will be a high-quality player we're able to attract, having had a successful year last year and players like to play at Optus Stadium.

"We're looking into who's available understanding that we need to maximise what they bring to the group for probably the first half of the tournament.

"We're in the process of working that out, we'll stick with a batting theme, and find the right person that can help us."

The Scorchers, who have previously been linked with Faf du Plessis, again have the former South Africa captain among their targets after he was left on the table as a platinum pick at the inaugural draft in September.

The Sydney Thunder are also looking for a new import after David Willey withdrew from the tournament last week.