IPL 2023

Zampa answers call-up to send Royals top

Leg-spinner snares three wickets in rare IPL outing to see Rajasthan leapfrog Chennai at the head of the IPL ladder

Louis Cameron

28 April 2023, 07:30 AM AEST

@LouisDBCameron

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2023 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo