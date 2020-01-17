KFC BBL|09

Adelaide strikes back with huge win over Heat

The hosts brushed off a comprehensive loss in Brisbane to exact revenge in the return bout

Louis Cameron at the Adelaide Oval

17 January 2020, 07:18 PM AEST

@LouisDBCameron

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo