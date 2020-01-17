Adelaide strikes back with huge win over Heat

Strikers dampen Heat with monster 10-wicket win

The match in a tweet: Hot-and-cold Heat frosty as Strikers leapfrog opponents into third spot on the back of clinical bowling effort and Salt's five sixes #BBL09

The score: Brisbane Heat 100 (Renshaw 43; O'Connor 3-30) lost to the Adelaide Strikers 0-104 (Salt 67*, Weatherald 33*) by 10 wickets with 55 balls to spare

The hero: Content to play second fiddle to, or miss out on selection entirely because of, Rashid Khan, fellow leg-spinner Liam O'Connor had his moment in the sun to end a Friday afternoon KFC BBL clash even before some regular Adelaide fans clocked off work. Led by his three top-order wickets, the Strikers skittled the Heat for a mere 100 as the visitors folded after just 17 overs. Sparked by the scalp of heavy-hitter Chris Lynn to a terrific grab from his pal Rashid (more on that below), O'Connor ensured there was no let-up as he removed Jimmy Peirson and Ben Cutting to see the Heat lose their last five wickets for just 11 runs.

The support cast: Their bowlers were on the money and Strikers' opener Phil Salt was equally clinical as the Englishman's second half-century of the tournament saw Adelaide knock off the run chase in just 11 overs to seal a net run-rate boosting victory. Initially Salt and opening partner Jake Weatherald went blow for blow; after the latter bashed four boundaries in seven balls to see 45 runs come from the Power Play, Salt launched Mitchell Swepson for six before taking 19 off one Josh Lalor over. But Salt then took the upper hand, bringing up a 34-ball fifty before spanking Mujeeb for consecutive sixes to seal the the match. No Heat bowler was spared punishment in a forgettable game for the visitors, with the expensive Mujeeb ur Rahman (0-47 off 3.5 overs) enduring a difficult outing.

The wicket: Even Weatherald, the man who caught AB de Villiers for two on the square-leg boundary to end his second BBL innings, admitted he was "secretly hoping" to see the South African legend make some runs. De Villiers is such a drawcard that a portion of the Adelaide faithful must have shared the star batsman's dejection, which quickly transformed into smiling disbelief, after he holed out off Michael Neser on his third ball. And although Weatherald had described de Villiers' mere presence as a win-win ("If he makes runs, it's good to watch; if he gets out, it's good for the team"), the Strikers were delighted the latter occurred.

The catch: Rashid Khan's value to the Strikers is hard to overestimate. He only took the one wicket in a miserly spell but Rashid still found a way to make a contribution that Andrew Symonds, one of Australia's greatest ever fielders, labelled as potentially season-defining. Lynn, saddled with extra responsibility after the early exits of de Villiers and Max Bryant, sliced O'Connor and it appeared destined set to land right between two fielders on the off-side. But Rashid sprinted around and completed a superb diving catch, not only giving the Strikers a vital wicket but also helping to boost the confidence of O'Connor, playing in just his second game of the tournament.

The consolation effort: Matthew Renshaw has been a standout in T20 cricket for the Heat after earlier being pegged as a blocker early in his career, and was the only Brisbane batter to provide any meaningful and extended resistance against the Strikers on a true surface. He and his skipper Lynn helped take 43 off the Power Play despite the early losses of Bryant and de Villiers, and continued to find the boundary amid the continued flurry of top-order wickets. A reverse-sweep off O'Connor only three balls after Lynn's dismissal reflected Renshaw's increased confidence in the shortest format, repeating the shot even despite Joe Burns and Peirson also failing to stick around. But a short ball from Michael Neser proved his undoing, top-edging the slower-ball to leave the Heat in all sorts at 7-95.

The stat: Today's result is just the fourth time a team has won by 10 wickets in the BBL. The Scorchers, Heat and Hurricanes have all won without losing a wicket.

The next stop: The Strikers overtook the Heat to take third spot on the BBL standings, and could go above the Sixers early next week if the Thunder win the Sydney derby and Adelaide defeat Hobart Hurricanes in Launceston on Sunday. The Heat can expect to get back James Pattinson, who missed the Strikers clash with a virus, for Sunday's clash with a Melbourne Renegades fresh off their first win of the tournament. A return for Marnus Labuschagne could then come in the ensuing games ahead of the finals as the Heat look for some consistency from their hot-and-cold top-order.

Adelaide Strikers XI: Philip Salt, Jake Weatherald, Travis Head (c), Jonathan Wells, Matt Short, Harry Nielsen (wk), Michael Neser, Rashid Khan, Peter Siddle, Wes Agar, Liam O'Connor

Brisbane Heat XI: Chris Lynn (c), Max Bryant, Matthew Renshaw, AB de Villiers, Joe Burns, Ben Cutting, Jimmy Peirson (wk), Josh Lalor, Mitchell Swepson, Ben Laughlin, Mujeeb Ur Rahman