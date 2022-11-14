Weber WBBL|08

Heat claim final-ball thriller over Strikers in crucial clash

Brisbane Heat took another step towards sealing their spot in the WBBL finals, clinching victory on the final ball in a rain-affected clash in Adelaide.

Laura Jolly

14 November 2022, 09:38 PM AEST

@JollyLauz18

