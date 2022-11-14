Heat claim final-ball thriller over Strikers in crucial clash

Heat hang on to defeat Strikers in final-ball thriller

The Kerr sisters have combined to help Brisbane Heat take out a thrilling final-ball win over Adelaide Strikers, claiming two crucial points to move closer to sealing their place in the Weber WBBL finals.

Amelia Kerr (3-26) and older sister Jess (1-13) helped the Heat defend a revised target of 118 in a rain-affected 16-over-a-side clash, winning by two runs (DLS) when the lone hand of Laura Wolvaardt (45 off 38) was not enough to drag the Strikers over the line.

The Heat now move to 16 points, one point behind the top-ranked Sixers, while the Strikers remain in fifth, locked on 13 points with the two teams above them but with only two games left to play and an inferior net run rate.

A promising start from the Strikers came unstuck during a collapse of 7-23.

While Wolvaardt remained there was hope for Adelaide, but when she was sharply caught by Grace Harris in the penultimate over, it was left to No.10 and No.11 batters Megan Schutt and Darcie Brown to try and pull off a miracle.

With 10 runs needed off the last over, the fast bowlers gave it a crack against the leg-spin of Amelia Kerr; with three needed off the final ball, Brown hit high and hard but couldn’t clear Grace Harris on the boundary.

Schutt (18no off 12) was the second-highest scorer on a tough day for the Adelaide batters.

Earlier, Jess Kerr broke a 22-run opening stand when she bowled Katie Mack for 13.

Tahlia McGrath’s difficult season, which has seen the star Australia allrounder score 120 runs from 10 innings, continued as the Kerr sisters combined to remove her for 11, caught by Jess off the bowling of Amelia.

Deandra Dottin had been shuffled down the order to No.4 but when she did arrive at the crease it was only a short stay before she departed for a second-ball duck.

Spin continued to do the job for the Heat; Jess Jonassen trapped Bridget Patterson (7) lbw and Amelia Kerr bowled the dangerous Maddie Penna (1).

Brisbane’s pace-off approach strangled the Strikers and forced up the required rate, causing a frustrated Amanda-Jade Wellington (4) to hit out.

With 49 needed from the last five overs the wickets continued to tumble at the other end, Tegan McPharlin run out without facing a ball and Jemma Barsby (0) stumped.

Wolvaardt tried to up the ante and kept the Strikers in the chase, and her dismissal in 19th over was a defining moment in the crucial game.

After rain briefly delayed the start of the match, causing it to be shortened to 19 overs a side, Danni Wyatt and Georgia Voll put on 24 for the first wicket before Dottin struck, as Voll holed out for 16 off 12.

Wyatt’s run of low scores continued as she was bowled by Schutt for 15, and the dangerous Grace Harris made no impact, out for a duck when she chipped a return catch to Amanda-Jade Wellington.

Laura Harris (20 off 7) only knows one way to play and she went hard at Schutt (3-38) during the sole Power Surge over, smacking two sixes and a four, but her aggression brought her unstuck next ball as she skied a catch to Jemma Barsby.

Amelia Kerr stuck around, anchoring the innings with a 28-ball 32, helped by Jonassen’s unbeaten 15.

The Heat next meet the top-of-the-table Sixers at North Sydney Oval on Wednesday, while the Strikers face a must-win clash against the Hobart Hurricanes at the same venue on Friday afternoon.

