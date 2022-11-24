Ice-cool Patterson guides Strikers into WBBL|08 final

Final bound! Strikers edge Heat in last-over thriller

Bridget Patterson has led Adelaide Strikers into the WBBL|08 final, sealing a thrilling final-over victory over Brisbane Heat at Karen Rolton Oval.

Patterson finished unbeaten on 45 from 26 balls as the Strikers got home with six wickets in hand and two balls to spare.

The Strikers needed 23 off the final two overs and Patterson delivered under pressure, hitting a four then an enormous six to leave just nine runs from the final six balls.

Two Maddie Penna boundaries off Amelia Kerr’s final over set up a date with the Sydney Sixers in Saturday’s final at North Sydney Oval.

Clinical Patterson sees Strikers home in tense chase

Patterson and Penna's heroics put the finishing flourish on a foundation laid by Deandra Dottin (39 off 21) and Laura Wolvaardt (47 off 45).

Earlier, Kerr (43 off 32) anchored the Heat innings and Laura Harris (33 off 14) provided a late surge to help them to 8-154 despite Megan Schutt’s 3-26.

The Heat were left to rue a series of missed opportunities in the field, having handed three lives to Wolvaardt and one to Patterson, while they also lost wicketkeeper Georgia Redmayne to a potentially serious lower leg injury midway through the Strikers’ innings.

Those wasted opportunities undermined a strong start with the ball; Katie Mack fell for two, and a clever leg-break from Kerr deceived Tahlia McGrath to have the Strikers captain stumped for seven, leaving Adelaide 2-27 in the sixth over.

Kerr deceives Mcgrath in flight to grab prized scalp

Wolvaardt was dropped twice by Courtney Sippel, on 17 and 21, then handed another chance via a missed stumping on 45.

Dottin took 11 balls to settle before unleashing, smacking a four and a six off consecutive Courtney Sippel deliveries.

Two more maximums, including a massive one off the bowling of Jess Jonassen, delighted the vocal Adelaide crowd, before the Heat spinner struck back in the 11th over to remove Dottin.

Redmayne gloved the catch to end Dottin’s onslaught, but immediately dropped to the ground and clutched her lower left leg.

The 28-year-old, who only just returned from a hamstring injury for Wednesday’s Eliminator, had to be helped from the ground, leaving teenage stand-in Ellie Johnston to take the gloves for the remainder of the match.

Redmayne goes down injured after crucial catch

The Heat finally removed the South Africa star in the 17th over, leaving the Strikers needing 33 off 20, and Patterson’s stunning surge was enough to see the Strikers into a second consecutive WBBL final.

When the Heat were floundering at 4-88 after 14 overs, Power Surge specialist Harris again provided the sorely needed impetus, smacking 33 off 14 deliveries.

The Heat added 51 runs in the 3.4 overs Harris spent in the middle, with her cameo and Kerr’s anchor role crucial in helping them to a competitive 8-154.

Earlier, Schutt and Brown removed openers Danni Wyatt (5) and Georgia Redmayne (7) inside the first three overs to have Brisbane 2-13.

Grace Harris steadied with Kerr but became frustrated when she could not break the shackles, caught in the deep for a run-a-ball 23, and Georgia Voll (16 off 20) likewise struggled to get going.

The tide turned when Kerr was joined by Laura Harris and the Heat promptly took the Power Surge.

Harris smacks eight boundaries in 14-ball knock

Kerr started it in style with three consecutive boundaries off Deandra Dottin, before Harris went after Schutt, hitting a trio of fours.

Schutt removed Kerr for 43 but Harris carried on; smacking eight boundaries in total off Aussie stars Schutt and Darcie Brown before the former had the last laugh, bowling the pinch-hitter in the 18th over.

The Heat’s momentum stalled as they lost two more wickets in the penultimate over; the first of those left Heat captain Jonassen (4) fuming after she was caught by Schutt.

The teams had exchanged pointed comments in the lead-up to the match, with Schutt describing the Heat as arrogant on SEN radio.

But what displeased Jonassen was the fact that Schutt and skipper McGrath had come together to talk without realising Dottin was already running in to bowl.

Schutt dashed back to her position just before Dottin released the ball then held on to a simple catch to Jonassen, the Heat captain making her displeasure clear as she departed the field.

WBBL|08 Finals

The Eliminator: Brisbane Heat defeat Hobart Hurricanes by 44 runs

The Challenger: Adelaide Strikers defeat Brisbane Heat by six wickets

The Final: Sydney Sixers v TBC | North Sydney Oval | November 26 at 5.20pm AEDT

