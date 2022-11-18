Weber WBBL|08

McGrath finds form as Strikers claim crucial win

Tahlia McGrath hit a stunning unbeaten 93 to keep Adelaide Strikers firmly in the fight for WBBL finals

Laura Jolly

18 November 2022, 06:00 PM AEST

@JollyLauz18

