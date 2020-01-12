LIVE: Wells muscles Strikers to 6-173 in Adelaide

The Strikers will bat first in their KFC BBL clash with the Melbourne Renegades on a sunny Sunday afternoon at Adelaide Oval.

Adelaide welcome back captain Travis Head, who is one of three changes for the home side. Joining Head in the starting side are paceman Wes Agar and gloveman Harry Nielsen, with Billy Stanlake, Cameron Valente and Alex Carey omitted.

The Renegades have made two changes to the side that lost to the table-topping Melbourne Stars on Friday - Afghanistan allrounder and crowd favourite Mohammad Nabi and allrounder Jack Wildermuth come in for Will Sutherland and Richard Gleeson.

While the 'Gades are chasing their first win of BBL|09, victory for Adelaide would see them move as high as third place, behind the Stars and Sixers who will do battle this evening at the MCG.

The Strikers won the previous meeting between these two sides by 18 runs at Marvel Stadium on December 29.

Strikers XI: Jake Weatherald, Phil Salt, Travis Head (c), Jon Wells, Matt Short, Harry Nielson (wk), Michael Neser, Rashid Khan, Peter Siddle, Wes Agar, Harry Conway

Renegades XI: Shaun Marsh, Marcus Harris, Sam Harper (wk), Beau Webster, Mohammad Nabi, Tom Cooper, Dan Christian (c), Samit Patel, Jack Wildermuth, Cameron Boyce, Joe Mennie