KFC BBL|09

LIVE: Wells muscles Strikers to 6-173 in Adelaide

Middle-order bat combines with Matt Short to put a large total on the board for the hosts

Cricket Network

12 January 2020, 03:17 PM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo