Wellington equals best-ever figures as Strikers win big

Wellington, Dottin star as Strikers cruise against Renegades

Amanda-Jade Wellington has equalled her own record for the Weber WBBL's best bowling figures, talking 5-8 to help set up an emphatic eight-wicket win against the Melbourne Renegades.

Wellington’s figures matched the 5-8 she claimed against Brisbane Heat at Adelaide Oval during last season’s finals series, with her efforts at Karen Rolton Oval on Monday helping bowl the Renegades out for 101.

Wellington claims best-ever WBBL figures... again!

Deandra Dottin then hit an unbeaten 55 as the Strikers chased down their target in 17 overs.

It was a tough day for the Renegades with the bat and in the field, starting before a ball was bowled when wicketkeeper-batter Josie Dooley was a late withdrawal after suffering a hip niggle during the warm-up.

Captain Sophie Molineux (1) was run out by a sharp throw from Megan Schutt in the second over, and English batter Eve Jones (8) was unable to make an impact in her final game before Sri Lanka captain Chamari Athapaththu arrives in Australia this week.

Wellington took a brilliant diving catch off her own bowling to remove West Indies captain Hayley Matthews (8), then had a second when she bowled Erica Kershaw (3), leaving the Renegades in trouble at 4-22.

Dottin leads the way for Strikers with unbeaten fifty

A 51-run stand between Courtney Webb (29) and Carly Leeson (35) added crucial runs, but they were the only Renegades to reach double figures as Leeson’s dismissal triggered a collapse of 5-8, including Wellington’s three wickets in four balls in the final over to end their innings on 101.

The Strikers made light work of the run chase, with Dottin supported by Katie Mack (12) and Laura Wolvaardt (20).

It was the Strikers’ second win in as many matches, with their next challenge to come at Brisbane’s Allan Border Field against the Heat on Thursday night.

The Renegades have just one win from their four matches and next face the winless Stars in the Melbourne derby in Ballarat on Saturday.

