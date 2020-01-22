LIVE: Strikers, Stars regain Australia ODI guns

Adelaide Strikers and Melbourne Stars have both been boosted by the returns of key personnel for tonight’s KFC BBL clash at Adelaide Oval, with the visiting side electing to bowl first.

The in-form Strikers welcome back wicketkeeper-batsman Alex Carey, who was part of Australia’s 1-2 defeat to India in this month’s ODI series.

The dynamic No.4 batsman replaces fellow gloveman Harry Nielsen in the line-up, while Billy Stanlake has taken Liam O'Connor's place.

pic.twitter.com/uRZAUBnyZu The Stars have won the bat flip and will be BOWLING first tonight! #BBL09 January 22, 2020

The Stars have regained Adam Zampa and Peter Handscomb, who have come into the XI at the expense of Jonathan Merlo and Hilton Cartwright, who was a late withdrawal because of a hand injury sustained during the warm up.

Glenn Maxwell has handed the captaincy reins to Handscomb for the match after the death of a close friend. The gun allrounder will play, with his team to wear black armbands.

The Stars have been the tournament’s dominant team, locking away top position, while the Strikers sit in third spot and remain in contention for the vital double chance in this year’s new-look five-team finals series.

Adelaide Strikers XI: Philip Salt, Jake Weatherald, Travis Head (c), Alex Carey (wk), Matt Short, Jonathan Wells, Michael Neser, Rashid Khan, Peter Siddle, Wes Agar, Billy Stanlake

Melbourne Stars XI: Marcus Stoinis, Nic Maddinson, Nick Larkin, Glenn Maxwell, Peter Handscomb (c), Seb Gotch (wk), Clint Hinchliffe, Adam Zampa, Daniel Worrall, Lance Morris, Sandeep Lamichhane