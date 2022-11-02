Flintoff frenzy sets up crucial Stars win

A record-breaking 16-ball half-century from Tess Flintoff has inspired the Melbourne Stars to their second win of Weber WBBL|08, taking down the Adelaide Strikers by 22 runs.

The 19-year-old fast-bowler was promoted to number five as the Stars searched for quick runs in the final overs of their innings, with the move proving as match-winning as her innings was breath-taking.

The right hander struck six boundaries and cleared the fence three times, leaving a shell-shocked Strikers unit with a substantial chase of 187.

Highlighting the special nature of Flintoff’s knock, it absolutely smashed Ash Gardner and Lizelle Lee’s 22-ball efforts in 2017 which previously held the record for the fastest fifty in the competition.

Not only that, the Stars’ young gun fell just one ball short of equalling the fastest fifty in the history of women’s T20 cricket, with Warwickshire’s Marie Kelly achieving the feat in 15 balls earlier this year.

Flintoff goes ballistic to record fastest WBBL fifty

Flintoff also took one wicket, to seal a player-of-the-match performance and steer her side to an important win.

The Stars were sent in to bat by Strikers captain Tahlia McGrath, with international duo Lauren Winfield-Hill and Jemimah Rodrigues making their best start as a pairing for the Stars, putting together 24 for the first wicket before the latter was caught at cover.

That brought 18-year-old Alice Capsey to the crease who wasted no time in establishing herself on the contest, launching a massive six over mid-wicket on just her fifth ball.

She and fellow English international Winfield-Hill began targeting leg-spinner Amanda Jade-Wellington (0-39 off four) in particular, as they lifted the run-rate significantly as the drinks break approached.

Reaching 77 for just one loss after 10 overs, the Stars maintained their aggressive approach until Capsey was sensationally bowled by Jemma Barsby just one short of maiden WBBL fifty.

Barsby, an ambidextrous bowler who chooses her preferred arm based on matchups, utilised for her left-arm orthodox with immediate effect, getting one to spin past the outside edge of the right-handed Capsey.

Ambidextrous Barsby's experiment pays off

That wicket briefly swung the momentum of the match, with Annabel Sutherland coming and going cheaply(eight), before Winfield-Hill (47 off 49) also fell just shy of a half-century when Deandra Dottin held onto a sharp return catch.

That’s when Flintoff entered.

The fast bowler, who usually bats at number nine, came in during the Stars’ Power Surge as they looked to capitalise on her power hitting.

The plan came off with full affect, with Flintoff helping lift her side’s total from 3-115 in the 16th over, to 5-186 following her final-ball six which brought up the half-century.

QUICK SINGLE Emerging star rewrites record books with 16-ball stunner

In reply, the Strikers were valiant in their pursuit of the second-biggest total of the season, but single figure scores to guns Dottin (three) and McGrath (one) gave the rest of their batters too much to do.

Katie Mack (47 off 38) and Laura Wolvaardt (30 off 24) combined for a quick-fire 62-run partnership for the second wicket, however the latter was forced to depart following the first of two stunning catches by Sasha Moloney.

Moloney took four wickets of her own as the best of the Stars bowlers, who have jumped to fifth spot on the ladder after a slow start to the season.

Tickets for Weber WBBL and KFC BBL games are on sale now. Get yours at cricket.com.au/big-bash