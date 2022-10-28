Strikers knock off reigning champs to soar into top spot

Wellington, Brown star as Strikers knock off Scorchers

Adelaide Strikers have soared to the top of the Weber WBBL|08 table with a six-wicket victory over reigning champions Perth Scorchers.

Out to avenge their defeat in last summer’s final, fast bowler Darcie Brown (2-18) and leg-spinner Amanda-Jade Wellington (2-13) combined to restrict the Scorchers to 5-111.

A triple-strike from off-spinner Lilly Mills had the Strikers shaky at 4-60 in reply, but Katie Mack (47no off 51) and Maddie Penna (32no off 23) combined to steer their side home with nine balls to spare.

It was the Strikers’ fourth consecutive win and saw them leap to the top of the ladder, while the Scorchers sit third after back-to-back defeats.

Deandra Dottin and Mack had made a strong start to the chase, putting on 51 for the first wicket, but that rapidly changed after Scorchers skipper Sophie Devine intervened to bowl the West Indian for 18.

Laura Wolvaardt (3) and Tahlia McGrath (0) were removed by Mills in the space of three balls, and when the off-spinner struck again to trap Bridget Patterson on the pads, suddenly the Strikers had lost 4-9.

Still 52 runs shy of victory, Penna added some much-needed impetus to the Strikers’ innings, breaking a six-over boundary drought with two fours off Mills.

With Mack continuing to hold down one end, it was Penna who took the risks, finding the rope three more times to steer Adelaide to victory.

Mills, at one point 3-3, finished with 3-17 off three overs.

The Scorchers had opted to bat first under sunny skies at Brisbane’s Allan Border Field, but Strikers new-ball pair Schutt and Brown immediately put the pressure on Perth’s star opening combo of Devine and Beth Mooney.

Fresh off her four-wicket haul against Brisbane Heat the previous evening, Brown’s red-hot form continued as she had Devine caught at mid-off for eight.

Leg-spinner Wellington removed first drop Chloe Piparo for one, then had New Zealand import Maddy Green stumped on 15.

Brown returned to the attack to claim the key wicket of Beth Mooney (34), well caught by a leaping Penna at extra cover, and 100-gamer Jemma Barsby joined the fun when she removed Marizanne Kapp cheaply.

From 5-70, it took a fighting effort from Amy Edgar (27no) and Mathilda Carmichael (17no) to dig in and give the Scorchers something to bowl at, as they helped their side to 5-111.

The Strikers have now won four matches in a row and next play Melbourne Stars on Wednesday at North Sydney Oval.

The Scorchers have just 24 hours to bounce back before they play Brisbane Heat at AB Field on Saturday night.

