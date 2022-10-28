Weber WBBL|08

Strikers knock off reigning champs to soar into top spot

Adelaide Strikers have won four on the trot, as Darcie Brown and Amanda-Jade Wellington again impressed with the ball against Perth Scorchers

Laura Jolly

28 October 2022, 06:06 PM AEST

@JollyLauz18

