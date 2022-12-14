KFC BBL|12

Strikers dismantle Sixers as Short, Lynn start brightly

Matt Short and new Striker Chris Lynn set up a huge win for the home side with a 95-run partnership, before Henry Thornton took four wickets to seal a massive win

AAP

14 December 2022, 10:30 PM AEST

