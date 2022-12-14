Strikers dismantle Sixers as Short, Lynn start brightly

Thornton, Short step up as Strikers thrash Sixers

The Adelaide Strikers have made an impeccable start to their BBL campaign, dazzling with both bat and ball to trounce the Sydney Sixers by 51 runs at Adelaide Oval.

After amassing an imposing 6-184 on Wednesday evening, largely on the back of Matt Short's 84, Henry Thornton's career-best 4-20 helped the Strikers restrict the Sixers to 7-133.

Fired up Thorton gets two in first over

Thornton and leg-spin wizard Rashid Khan (3-21) starred with the ball for the Strikers who exacted some retribution for last season's Challenger Final between the two sides at the SCG, which the Sixers won in a last-ball heart-stopper to advance to the decider.

Jordan Silk (36) top-scored for the Sixers, whose lacklustre reply spluttered early and never recovered.

Introduced in the third over, Thornton struck twice in his first three balls, dismissing dangerous duo Kurtis Patterson (9) and James Vince (0).

Short carries on from last summer with BBL|12's first fifty

Josh Philippe (26) and captain Moises Henriques (24) both fell victim to Rashid wrong 'uns as the Strikers' grip on the contest tightened.

With the asking rate escalating, the Sixers were aiming to match the home side's 30-run haul when they took the two-over power surge but could muster just six runs, corralled by the Strikers' two experienced bowlers, Rashid and skipper Peter Siddle.

Striker Lynn lights up Adelaide Oval in debut knock

Thornton returned to the attack near the death and knocked over Dan Christian and Sean Abbott to complete his haul.

Earlier, Short led the Strikers' assault with the bat after surviving the BBL's historic first-ever DRS challenge.

After the early loss of Jake Weatherald (1), the Strikers temporarily plummeted to 2-2 when umpire Bruce Oxenford ruled Short, also on one, lbw to Abbott.

Short makes good use of the BBL's first DRS referral

Short successfully reviewed the decision, television replays confirming the ball was missing the stumps, and made the most of his reprieve, smoking the Sixers attack in his classy 53-ball knock.

Short was wonderfully supported by the competition's all-time leading run-scorer Chris Lynn (41) and swashbuckling England import Adam Hose (40), who both impressed for their new side.

Abbott (3-37) and 19-year-old Afghan mystery spinner Izharulhaq Naveed (2-25) were the pick of the Sixers bowlers.