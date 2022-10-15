Ecclestone stars as Sixers maintain perfect start

Big names fire as Sixers stay unbeaten in WBBL|08

Ellyse Perry and Suzie Bates starred with the bat for Sydney Sixers before a dominant display from Sophie Ecclestone secured a 17-run win over Adelaide Strikers in Mackay.

Bates top-scored with an unbeaten 82, while Perry hit 58 – her second half-century in as many innings this season – to lift the Sixers to 2-151.

Brilliant Bates goes big against former teammates

Ecclestone’s 4-17 helped restrict the Strikers to 9-134, maintaining the Sydney club’s perfect start to Weber WBBL|08.

After opener Alyssa Healy was bowled for two in the fourth over, extending a worryingly lean run that has not seen the Aussie star pass 50 in 20 innings across all formats since the ODI World Cup final in April, Perry joined Bates in a 131-run stand.

Bates was patient early, reaching 23 from 30 balls, before calling for a replacement bat. The new stick did the trick, as she hit 30 off the next 13 balls she faced to bring up a half-century.

Perry's red-hot form continues against Strikers

Her acceleration continued, as she cleared the boundary twice in her unbeaten 67-ball innings.

Perry’s red-hot form also continued in her 44-ball 58; after passing fifty just once in WBBL|07 and striking at 91, she has started WBBL|08 with knocks of 55 and 58, at a rate of 122.

She was dismissed with one ball remaining in the innings, and Ashleigh Gardner smacked a six off the only ball she faced to carry the Sixers to 2-151.

Windies star returns to the WBBL with a bang

West Indies allrounder Deandra Dottin made an aggressive start in reply, hitting three sixes in a whirlwind 25 off 16 balls.

English spin sensation Ecclestone then turned the match firmly in the Sixers’ favour; after she ended Dottin;s onslaught, she ran out South Africa star Laura Wolvaardt (22) with a direct hit, then picked up the huge wicket of Tahlia McGrath (4) caught at cover by Perry.

From there the wickets continued to tumble as the Strikers lost 6-33, finishing on 9-134.

Ecclestone swoops, throws down stumps in key breakthrough

Ecclestone picked up two final-over wickets to end her four overs with 4-17, as she emphatically turned about her tough introduction to the tournament on Thursday where she went for 1-31 against Brisbane Heat.

The Strikers will need to quickly bounce back before they play Melbourne Renegades on Sunday morning in Mackay, while the Sixers will also be back in action, playing Melbourne Stars.

