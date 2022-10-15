Weber WBBL|08

Ecclestone stars as Sixers maintain perfect start

Sophie Ecclestone put the Adelaide Strikers in a spin, while Ellyse Perry and Suzie Bates starred with the bat as the Sixers made it two from two

Laura Jolly

15 October 2022, 07:06 PM AEST

@JollyLauz18

