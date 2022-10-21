Sixers denied as Strikers hang on to win thriller

Strikers hold off fast-finishing Sixers in thriller

Erin Burns’ blazing 71 not out was not enough to steal a miracle final-over win for the Sydney Sixers in Adelaide, as the Strikers held their nerve to seal a thrilling three-run win.

In a game that seesawed throughout, the Strikers recovered from 6-83 in the 16th over to post a decent total of 6-142, thanks to the late efforts of Maddie Penna (35no off 25) and Tegan McPharlin (21no off 11).

Burns' blazing 71 for Sixers goes in vain

The Sixers were then all-but out of the match at 6-102 after 17 overs, needing 41 runs off the last 18 balls to secure victory.

But Burns’ late blitz, which saw her hammer 71no off just 38 balls, put victory back within reach.

With 20 runs needed off the last over – bowled by spinner Jemma Barsby - Burns smacked a six, was put down by Bridget Patterson in the deep, then cleared the boundary again.

A full toss with four needed from two balls offered Burns a chance to ice victory, but the allrounder mistimed her shot, and was caught at long off.

Needing a boundary off the last ball, tailender Angelina Genford was stumped, as the Strikers sealed their first win of the season.

What a finish! Insane WBBL finish in Adelaide

Earlier, the Strikers were in early trouble after West Indies star Deandra Dottin (5) was run out at the non-striker’s end by a deflection off bowler Lauren Cheatle, while Laura Wolvaardt (23), Katie Mack (20), Tahlia McGrath (18) and Bridget Patterson (11) could not go on after making starts.

But Penna and McPharlin wrested back the momentum, combining in a 59-run partnership that included 56 runs off the final three overs to lift their side to a defendable total.

English spin star Sophie Ecclestone was miserly as her four overs went for 2-15, but others bore the brunt of the Strikers’ late fireworks including Ellyse Perry, whose three overs went for 0-34.

Perry, celebrating her 100th WBBL match, fared no better with bat in hand, as she was bowled by Darcie Brown for a golden duck.

Two in two balls! Brown removes Healy and Perry

Brown removed Alyssa Healy (6) and Perry with consecutive deliveries, while Barsby (3-32) picked up the critical wicket of Ashleigh Gardner (7) and Strikers captain Tahlia McGrath struck with her first delivery to remove Suzie Bates (22).

Brown finished with 3-17, her third wicket coming courtesy of a slower ball that bowled Maitlan Brown.

Adelaide next play Melbourne Renegades on Monday, while the Sixers have a week off and are next in action against Hobart Hurricanes in Ballarat on October 29.

