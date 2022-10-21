Weber WBBL|08

Sixers denied as Strikers hang on to win thriller

Adelaide Strikers claimed their first win of WBBL|08, holding off the Sixers to take out a final-over nail-biter at Karen Rolton Oval

Laura Jolly

21 October 2022, 07:05 PM AEST

