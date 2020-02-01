KFC BBL|09

LIVE: Thunder bat first in must-win BBL final

Adelaide Strikers send Sydney Thunder in to bat first in pivotal

Louis Cameron at Adelaide Oval

1 February 2020, 11:30 PM AEST

@LouisDBCameron

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo