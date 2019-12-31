LIVE: Adelaide Strikers v Sydney Thunder, BBL

Sydney Thunder have won the toss and elected to bat first in their New Year’s Eve KFC BBL clash against Adelaide Strikers.

The match is expected to be played in front of a near capacity crowd at Adelaide Oval with ticket sales almost exhausted in the hours leading up to the game.

The Thunder have made one change, replacing Chris Tremain with Nathan McAndrew, while the Strikers are unchanged.

The match is the second between the two sides this season after their game at Manuka Oval in Canberra was abandoned due to heavy smoke from the NSW bushfires.

The Strikers head into the match one point clear on top of the table, while Alex Carey (186) and Jon Wells (161) are the leading run-scorers in the tournament so far.

The Thunder, who suffered a heartbreaking loss to the Sixers in the Sydney derby on Saturday, are currently in fourth spot and will join the Strikers on seven points with a win tonight.

Strikers XI: Jake Weatherald, Phil Salt, Matt Short, Alex Carey (c/wk), Jon Wells, Cameron White, Rashid Khan, Cameron Valente, Peter Siddle, Wes Agar, Billy Stanlake

Thunder XI: Usman Khawaja, Alex Hales, Callum Ferguson (c), Matthew Gilkes (wk), Alex Ross, Chris Morris, Daniel Sams, Arjun Nair, Chris Green, Nathan McAndrew, Jono Cook