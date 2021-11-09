Strikers back on track despite remarkable cameo

Adelaide Strikers got their Weber WBBL campaign back on track in style, defeating defending champions Sydney Thunder by 18 runs under lights in Adelaide.

The Thunder never looked likely to chase the Strikers' 4-176 once India star Smriti Mandhana was dismissed for seven in the second over, although a blazing 43 off 17 balls from fast bowler Issy Wong closed the margin late.

Wong smacks six sixes in extraordinary cameo

On a day where 26 sixes were struck across two matches at Karen Rolton Oval, South Africans Dane van Niekerk and Laura Wolvaardt laid the foundations of Adelaide's impressive total.

Van Niekerk was dropped on zero and made a sluggish start against the pace of Wong (0-8 off three overs), but caught up when she struck three consecutive sixes off spinner Deepti Sharma to bring up her half-century, before holing out for a 46-ball 58.

First drop Wolvaardt's elegance was on display in her 32-ball 54, which included three sixes, while Maddie Penna's 14no off nine added a late punch to the Strikers' innings.

Six, six, six! Dane dazzles in match-winning knock

Despite solid knocks from Tahlia Wilson (42 off 46) and Phoebe Litchfield (40 off 28), the Thunder never looked like chasing down the target after Mandhana was removed by Jemma Barsby in the second over.

But English young gun Issy Wong did give the Thunder something to cheer about late as she produced one of the cameos of the season.

The 19-year-old went exploded after being promoted to No.5, coming to the crease with her side needing 87 from 38 deliveries.

Wolvaardt entertains in stylish half-century

She smashed six sixes in her 43 from 17 balls, giving van Niekerk a taste of her own medicine when she hit three consecutive maximums off the South Africa leg-spinner.

Megan Schutt and Amanda-Jade Wellington also felt her wrath, before Wellington got the last laugh when she bowled the English teenager in the 19th over.

The Thunder remain on the bottom of the table with two wins from nine matches, while the Strikers moved up one spot to sixth, with a crunch game against Sydney Sixers to come on Wednesday evening.