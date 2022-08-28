Asia Cup 2022

Afghanistan stun Sri Lanka in Asia Cup opener

A handful of Afghan hopefuls for the BBL Draft enhanced their credentials with a stunning display that rocked Sri Lanka in the T20 tournament opener

AP

28 August 2022, 07:55 AM AEST

