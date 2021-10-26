ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021

Afghan spin pair take nine wickets in Scotland thumping

Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Rashid Khan destroy Scotland's batting line-up to send a warning at the T20 World Cup

Reuters

26 October 2021, 07:06 AM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2021 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo